“It’s Just Paint” 2
Debunkers Debunked, Again | Nanothermite Refutation Attempts Fall Short | Key Points Missed
There have been several attempts to debunk the 2009 peer-reviewed Nanothermite paper by Harrit et al. Recently, “9/11 Revisionist” Norman Swanepoel collected three more of them, and we counter these arguments here with the help of ChatGPT, which, in this case, seems less biased and more science-based than Swanepoel's Grok-fed attack. You decide.
ChatGPT Takes on Rancourt, Millette, & Greenyer, All At Once
Swanepoel’s argument, as filtered through Grok, does not debunk the Harrit et al. 2009 nanothermite paper. It overclaims. The three cited sources—Rancourt, Millette, and Greenyer—raise objections, but they do not collectively reproduce and falsify the core experimental findings of Harrit et al.
The central mistake in Swanepol’s framing is that it treats the red/gray chip question as if it turns only on whether the chips contain substances that can be found in paint. That is not the Harrit paper’s argument. Harrit et al. identified a specific combination of physical, chemical, and energetic properties: distinctive red/gray chips in multiple WTC dust samples; nanoscale iron-oxide-rich grains; aluminum-bearing plate-like structures; intimate mixing in a carbon/silicon matrix; anomalous behavior in MEK; ignition in the Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) at approximately 430°C; large, narrow exotherms; and, most importantly, post-ignition formation of iron-rich microspheres indicating a high-temperature reduction reaction.
Calling the chips “paint” does not answer those observations. A valid paint refutation would have to identify the exact paint used in the WTC, show that it matches the chips in morphology and chemistry, and then reproduce the key energetic results: the same low-temperature exotherm, the same energy release, and the same formation of iron-rich spheres after heating. Without that, “it resembles a coating” is not a disproof of “it is an active thermitic material.”
Rancourt’s critique is not a laboratory refutation. It is a methodological objection. He questioned the interpretation of SEM/EDX data, suggested possible artifacts from aluminum mounting stubs and carbon tape, and proposed alternate explanations such as rust or iron oxyhydroxide chemistry. Those are criticisms one can discuss, but they are not experimental falsification. Rancourt did not analyze the Harrit chips, did not reproduce the MEK separation, did not perform DSC ignition tests on matching chips, and did not show that rust or ordinary paint produces the same post-DSC iron-rich spheres.
Millette’s 2012 report is more serious, but it still does not close the case. Millette did not have access to Harrit’s original chips. He analyzed other red/gray chips from other WTC dust samples and concluded that his chips were consistent with an epoxy coating containing iron oxide and kaolin clay, with no detected elemental aluminum. But Millette’s own report did not identify the actual product source of those chips, and his reported protocol did not replicate the central DSC ignition findings of Harrit et al. Therefore, Millette may have characterized a class of red/gray paint-like chips in WTC dust, but he did not conclusively prove that Harrit’s reactive chips were the same material or that such material can reproduce the thermitic behavior reported in 2009.
Greenyer’s argument has the same defect. Showing that some anti-corrosion paints can contain iron oxide and aluminum is not enough. Harrit’s response correctly notes that the proposed paint must be shown to have been used in the WTC and must be shown experimentally to behave like the Harrit chips. The burden is not met by pointing to a bridge coating or a generic anti-corrosion formulation. The burden is met only by taking the proposed paint into a lab and reproducing the Harrit results.
The strongest scientific conclusion is this: the Harrit paper remains validated at the level of its reported observations unless and until a genuine replication falsifies those observations. A real refutation would require matched samples, full materials characterization, DSC under comparable conditions, post-ignition residue analysis, and a demonstrated paint/control sample that behaves the same way. Neither Rancourt, Millette, nor Greenyer has supplied that complete refutation.
Therefore, Swanepoel’s “case closed” claim is false. The responsible position is not that Harrit has been “debunked for 14 years,” but that Harrit’s interpretation remains contested, while the paint hypothesis has not reproduced the most important evidence: the active energetic reaction and the formation of iron-rich microspheres after ignition. The Harrit et al. results remain a serious unresolved materials-science finding, not a disproven embarrassment.
Mr. Gage, are you aware of the LaClede shop primer - the paint that was specified to coat the WTC floor trusses? Its composition can be found in the NIST report.
Are you aware that Harrit has presented data in his May 2009 whitepaper "Why The RedGray Chips Are Not Primer Paint", which reveals that their red/gray chips had traces of strontium and chromium in the red layer?
Are you aware that Steven Jones revealed on 9/11 Blogger many years ago (about 2012) that Jeff Farrer (who is one of Harrit's co-authors and also was a colleague of Jones at the BYU physics department) also identified traces of strontium and chromium?
Are you aware of what the significance of strontium and chromium is?
Are you aware of Marc Basile's analysis (in or before 2010) of red/gray chips from a dust sample that Janette MacKinlay provided to him (who also provided dust used in the Harrit et al paper)?
Are you aware that Basile quantified the elemental composition of the red layer - particularly of one specific chip that he subsequently heated and ignited, and which then resulted in iron-rich spheres and other roundish particles? Basile is one of two persons specially acknowledged by the Harrit et al paper for his valuable contributions.
The significance of Basile's quantification is that it reveals the red layer contains <2% aluminium by weight, which implies that there cannot possibly be more than 8% thermite in the red layer, which implies that there cannot be more than 4% by weight thermite in the chip, relative to the mass of red layer + gray layer. Which in turn implies that even IF that small Al content were entirely elemental (there is no evidence of this, and it is actually quite impossible), the maximum possible energy release from a (hypothetical) termite reaction would be <1.6 kJ/g. This is HIGHLY significant, because Harrit et al reported, on average, energy releases of 4.5 kJ/g when they burned four chips very slowly in the DSC device at temperatures never exceeding 700 °C. Which in turn means that >96% of the observed energy release absolutely has to come from reactions different from the thermite reaction.
This alone DEBUNKS the claim that the chips are "thermitic" in nature.
Are you aware that the red layer of the chips is red because of their containing 100 nm grains of iron(III)oxide (aka "red iron oxide pigments")?
Are you aware that Harrit et al present photomicrographs of post-ignition chips - and the red layer is still red?
Are you aware that this shows that the iron oxide grains, or a significant proportion of them, did not react? And yet, the same images show some metallic looking roundish gray blobs, which the authors interprete as "iron-rich" "spheroids" (pages 19+20)?
Pulling together ALL data (by Harrit et al, by Basile, by Millette), I think the true conclusion from Harrit et al is that iron-rich microspheres can form at temperatures far below the melting point of iron when you have small particles of iron oxide and heat them in the presence of organic solids (such as epoxy and other resins) to temperatures such as 700 °C that are easily reached in building fires.
Are you aware of the scientific standard reference for forensic microscopisrs, the McCrone Particle Atlas? It contained already in its 1974 book edition electron microscope images and XEDS charts of iron-rich microspheres.
These were found in the ashes of hydrocarbon fires, e.g. in the fly ash from coal power plants and also in the ash from a waste incinerator. McCrone present in their "Particle Atlas" only particles that are highly typical of their sources and environments. In other words, forensic material scientists have known for more than 50 years that iron-rich microspheres are typical for, diagnostic of and ubiquitous in ashes from various ordinary hydrocarbon fires.
Mr. Gage, when is it appropriate to compare DEW evidence with your evidence? Why is DEW such a threat to your 9/11 narrative? Something aint adding up…