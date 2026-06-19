RichardGage911

RichardGage911

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Erich Maraite's avatar
Erich Maraite
Jun 23

Mr. Gage, are you aware of the LaClede shop primer - the paint that was specified to coat the WTC floor trusses? Its composition can be found in the NIST report.

Are you aware that Harrit has presented data in his May 2009 whitepaper "Why The RedGray Chips Are Not Primer Paint", which reveals that their red/gray chips had traces of strontium and chromium in the red layer?

Are you aware that Steven Jones revealed on 9/11 Blogger many years ago (about 2012) that Jeff Farrer (who is one of Harrit's co-authors and also was a colleague of Jones at the BYU physics department) also identified traces of strontium and chromium?

Are you aware of what the significance of strontium and chromium is?

Are you aware of Marc Basile's analysis (in or before 2010) of red/gray chips from a dust sample that Janette MacKinlay provided to him (who also provided dust used in the Harrit et al paper)?

Are you aware that Basile quantified the elemental composition of the red layer - particularly of one specific chip that he subsequently heated and ignited, and which then resulted in iron-rich spheres and other roundish particles? Basile is one of two persons specially acknowledged by the Harrit et al paper for his valuable contributions.

The significance of Basile's quantification is that it reveals the red layer contains <2% aluminium by weight, which implies that there cannot possibly be more than 8% thermite in the red layer, which implies that there cannot be more than 4% by weight thermite in the chip, relative to the mass of red layer + gray layer. Which in turn implies that even IF that small Al content were entirely elemental (there is no evidence of this, and it is actually quite impossible), the maximum possible energy release from a (hypothetical) termite reaction would be <1.6 kJ/g. This is HIGHLY significant, because Harrit et al reported, on average, energy releases of 4.5 kJ/g when they burned four chips very slowly in the DSC device at temperatures never exceeding 700 °C. Which in turn means that >96% of the observed energy release absolutely has to come from reactions different from the thermite reaction.

This alone DEBUNKS the claim that the chips are "thermitic" in nature.

Are you aware that the red layer of the chips is red because of their containing 100 nm grains of iron(III)oxide (aka "red iron oxide pigments")?

Are you aware that Harrit et al present photomicrographs of post-ignition chips - and the red layer is still red?

Are you aware that this shows that the iron oxide grains, or a significant proportion of them, did not react? And yet, the same images show some metallic looking roundish gray blobs, which the authors interprete as "iron-rich" "spheroids" (pages 19+20)?

Pulling together ALL data (by Harrit et al, by Basile, by Millette), I think the true conclusion from Harrit et al is that iron-rich microspheres can form at temperatures far below the melting point of iron when you have small particles of iron oxide and heat them in the presence of organic solids (such as epoxy and other resins) to temperatures such as 700 °C that are easily reached in building fires.

Are you aware of the scientific standard reference for forensic microscopisrs, the McCrone Particle Atlas? It contained already in its 1974 book edition electron microscope images and XEDS charts of iron-rich microspheres.

These were found in the ashes of hydrocarbon fires, e.g. in the fly ash from coal power plants and also in the ash from a waste incinerator. McCrone present in their "Particle Atlas" only particles that are highly typical of their sources and environments. In other words, forensic material scientists have known for more than 50 years that iron-rich microspheres are typical for, diagnostic of and ubiquitous in ashes from various ordinary hydrocarbon fires.

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Josh's avatar
Josh
Jun 20

Mr. Gage, when is it appropriate to compare DEW evidence with your evidence? Why is DEW such a threat to your 9/11 narrative? Something aint adding up…

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