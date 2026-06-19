The true nature of the red-gray chips from the WTC Dust is revealed to be Active Thermitic Material in Differential Scanning Calorimeter tests.

There have been several attempts to debunk the 2009 peer-reviewed Nanothermite paper by Harrit et al. Recently, “9/11 Revisionist” Norman Swanepoel collected three more of them, and we counter these arguments here with the help of ChatGPT, which, in this case, seems less biased and more science-based than Swanepoel's Grok-fed attack. You decide.

ChatGPT Takes on Rancourt, Millette, & Greenyer, All At Once

Swanepoel’s argument, as filtered through Grok, does not debunk the Harrit et al. 2009 nanothermite paper. It overclaims. The three cited sources—Rancourt, Millette, and Greenyer—raise objections, but they do not collectively reproduce and falsify the core experimental findings of Harrit et al.

The central mistake in Swanepol’s framing is that it treats the red/gray chip question as if it turns only on whether the chips contain substances that can be found in paint. That is not the Harrit paper’s argument. Harrit et al. identified a specific combination of physical, chemical, and energetic properties: distinctive red/gray chips in multiple WTC dust samples; nanoscale iron-oxide-rich grains; aluminum-bearing plate-like structures; intimate mixing in a carbon/silicon matrix; anomalous behavior in MEK; ignition in the Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) at approximately 430°C; large, narrow exotherms; and, most importantly, post-ignition formation of iron-rich microspheres indicating a high-temperature reduction reaction.

Calling the chips “paint” does not answer those observations. A valid paint refutation would have to identify the exact paint used in the WTC, show that it matches the chips in morphology and chemistry, and then reproduce the key energetic results: the same low-temperature exotherm, the same energy release, and the same formation of iron-rich spheres after heating. Without that, “it resembles a coating” is not a disproof of “it is an active thermitic material.”

Rancourt’s critique is not a laboratory refutation. It is a methodological objection. He questioned the interpretation of SEM/EDX data, suggested possible artifacts from aluminum mounting stubs and carbon tape, and proposed alternate explanations such as rust or iron oxyhydroxide chemistry. Those are criticisms one can discuss, but they are not experimental falsification. Rancourt did not analyze the Harrit chips, did not reproduce the MEK separation, did not perform DSC ignition tests on matching chips, and did not show that rust or ordinary paint produces the same post-DSC iron-rich spheres.

Millette’s 2012 report is more serious, but it still does not close the case. Millette did not have access to Harrit’s original chips. He analyzed other red/gray chips from other WTC dust samples and concluded that his chips were consistent with an epoxy coating containing iron oxide and kaolin clay, with no detected elemental aluminum. But Millette’s own report did not identify the actual product source of those chips, and his reported protocol did not replicate the central DSC ignition findings of Harrit et al. Therefore, Millette may have characterized a class of red/gray paint-like chips in WTC dust, but he did not conclusively prove that Harrit’s reactive chips were the same material or that such material can reproduce the thermitic behavior reported in 2009.

Greenyer’s argument has the same defect. Showing that some anti-corrosion paints can contain iron oxide and aluminum is not enough. Harrit’s response correctly notes that the proposed paint must be shown to have been used in the WTC and must be shown experimentally to behave like the Harrit chips. The burden is not met by pointing to a bridge coating or a generic anti-corrosion formulation. The burden is met only by taking the proposed paint into a lab and reproducing the Harrit results.

The strongest scientific conclusion is this: the Harrit paper remains validated at the level of its reported observations unless and until a genuine replication falsifies those observations. A real refutation would require matched samples, full materials characterization, DSC under comparable conditions, post-ignition residue analysis, and a demonstrated paint/control sample that behaves the same way. Neither Rancourt, Millette, nor Greenyer has supplied that complete refutation.

Therefore, Swanepoel’s “case closed” claim is false. The responsible position is not that Harrit has been “debunked for 14 years,” but that Harrit’s interpretation remains contested, while the paint hypothesis has not reproduced the most important evidence: the active energetic reaction and the formation of iron-rich microspheres after ignition. The Harrit et al. results remain a serious unresolved materials-science finding, not a disproven embarrassment.

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