We’re very excited to announce that this landmark 2011 DVD, “Decade of Deception,” is just one of the many opportunities you’ll have to stock up on the best DVD’s that have inspired the 9/11 Truth Movement. That’s right! I’ll be highlighting one DVD at a time from our store, giving a big %35 discount on this one, and 10% off on all the other DVDS, (use coupon code 10%OFF) and showing you how to get your own copy. Purchasing yours not only gives you an important tool that you can use to help wake up your family, colleagues, and friends to the truth about 9/11 but also supports our efforts here at RichardGage911.

This documentary is a summary of the 2011 Toronto Hearings, a 4-day 9/11 conference held in Toronto

In the years following the tragic events of September 11, 2001, questions continued to rise about the official narrative of that day. 9/11: Decade of Deception boldly steps into that conversation, capturing a pivotal moment in history when experts, survivors, and truth advocates gathered to reexamine what really happened.

This powerful documentary chronicles The Toronto Hearings on 9/11, a four-day international conference held at Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada. The event brought together world-class professionals in structural engineering, physics, chemistry, and history, all presenting meticulously researched evidence that challenges the accepted explanations of the attacks:

David Chandler, Physics Teacher

Michel Chossudovsky, Global.ca

Jonathan Cole, Civil Engineer

Lance DeHaven-Smith, Historian

Richard Gage, AIA, Architect

David Ray Griffin, 9/11 Researcher

Niels Harrit, Chemistry Prov.

Barbara Honegger, 9/11 Researcher

Graeme MacQueen, PhD

Laurie Manwell, Author

Kevin Ryan, Chemist

Peter Dale Scott, Author

Among these experts of course was Richard Gage, AIA, founder of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, who delivers one of the most striking presentations in the film. Through a side-by-side comparison of the World Trade Center collapses and known controlled demolitions, Gage invites viewers to look closely at the evidence — and to decide for themselves whether the “official story” holds up to scientific scrutiny.

The film also features heartfelt interviews with survivors and family members whose lives were forever changed by that day. Their emotional testimonies remind us that this pursuit is not merely academic — it’s deeply human. Their call for a new, independent investigation echoes throughout the film, urging accountability, transparency, and truth.

Directed by Adnan Zuberi, 9/11: Decade of Deception captures the most compelling presentations and exchanges from the Toronto Hearings. The documentary bridges science, compassion, and activism — revealing a movement determined to confront unanswered questions and preserve the principles of honest inquiry.

Beyond the evidence, the film also reflects on how 9/11 reshaped our world — from the Patriot Act and global wars to the steady erosion of civil liberties and privacy. It challenges viewers to consider how these policies were built on a foundation of unresolved truths.

For those who believe that open debate and factual analysis are the lifeblood of democracy, Decade of Deception is essential viewing. It stands as both a historical record and a wake-up call — a reminder that seeking truth is not a conspiracy, but a responsibility.

Experience the film that continues to inspire critical thinking and courageous dialogue around the world.

For the serious “Truthers” in your life, this is a classic that will be treasured as a keepsake and a very significant piece of our dark American history.

Richard and I want to offer you the opportunity to own your own copy at a 35% discount (use coupon code 911DECADE). Visit our RichardGage911 Store and add 9/11: Decades of Deception to your cart this weekend! Also use coupon code 10%OFF for a discount on all of our other DVD’s!

We appreciate your support very much, and our store is a great way for you to help make sure that Richard and I can focus 100% on our work — bringing 9/11 Truth to the world!

Pitch In to Support RichardGage911 !!