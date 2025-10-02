You helped us reach 400,000 by this interview in early September — thank you! We are still catching up from the crazy-busy September. We couldn’t do it without you! Everyone has to get awakened — even Iranians and those who prefer to watch non-American mainstream media which definitely has a different slant on things. Afterall, they put the truth about 9/11 out there. Check it out:

I wasn’t able to share my slides so I sent them some slides and videos. Boy did they mess up the placement of them — no rhyme or reason as to their placement. Sorry about that!

But let me know how we did! And please keep supporting us so we can keep doing interviews that reach hundreds of thousands. That’s why we are able to do two to three interviews per week!

We Need Your Support!