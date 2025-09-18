[Re-printed from IC911 with changes/additions]

Perhaps the two most significant moments were when Senator Ron Johnson laid out his vision for new Senate hearings on 9/11, and when former Congressman Dennis Kucinich offered a searing indictment of the lies that led America into endless post-9/11 war.

Johnson urged the 9/11 Truth Movement to organize the most irrefutable evidence at its disposal and pledged to use the committee he chairs as a platform for that evidence to be heard by the American people.

Help Package the 9/11 Evidence!

He states, “I think you have enough to create a report that I would then be willing to use, and I have a responsibility, by the way, in terms of how I use a US Senate committee platform….I have a real responsibility to the families and the firefighters of 9/11.”

And later says, “I care deeply about the people who deserve the truth and they're not getting it from our federal government and I'm trying to get it for them.”

Meanwhile, Kucinich — in his first-ever attempt to synthesize the events of September 11, 2001, and their aftermath into a coherent history — traced how 9/11 was manipulated by the Bush administration and Benjamin Netanyahu to justify the invasion of Iraq. He ended his riveting remarks by declaring that uncovering the truth about 9/11 is essential to our national reconciliation and healing.

He states, “Everything that we're told about 9/11, which was instrumental in leading us to attack Iraq has been proven to be a lie. Accordingly, we have a clear right and an obligation to search for answers to the fundamental question about the planning of 9/11. It's execution, the physical effects, the structural consequences when the planes hit the World Trade Center.”

We encourage everyone to share these historic speeches widely!

Stand-alone videos of Johnson and Kucinich are now available on Redacted. Individual videos of the other speakers will be released soon. In the meantime, every presentation from the three-day conference is available to watch in the archived livestream of each day (see Day 1, Day 2, and Day 3).

We are grateful to those of you who attended in person, watched online, and donated. We would also like to thank everyone who has helped bring the pursuit of 9/11 truth and justice to where it is today.

As Senator Johnson closed his speech by saying, we should give ourselves credit for the opportunity we have created. The turning of the tide we are witnessing today is the result of two-and-a-half decades of persistent effort by hundreds of thousands of people who dared to believe we could change the course of history through our actions.

Be a Part of History

AI-generated transcript from Senator Johnson’s speech at Turning the Tide

I am here out of respect for the political violence that occurred on September 11th. Uh, I'm here because as re member of the permit, subcommittee of Investigations, our chairman held a hearing on the south of the Liv Golf, their agreement or their attempted agreement with the PGA. I personally didn't, uh, agree with that investigation, but, uh, part of that investigation was a pretty high, high profile hearing.

Prior to that hearing, we had family members of nine 11 come up to me and request me to use that moment to try and extract the information from the FBI in terms of what they knew, what the FBI knew about Saudi involvement again. I'm from Wisconsin. You know, obviously I remember where I was in nine 11.

We all, we will never forget that, but personally was not impacted like the firefighters and the family members. So this was really, you know, as, as certainly as a public official, this is my first, uh, contact and really

serious thought process going into really what, what impacted. As much as I was impacted by the iconic pictures of walking up of, of the firefighters walking into danger. And, and quite honestly, as chairman of Homeland Security, I just saw a, a video of, uh, the hearing we held at the nine 11 Museum in New York City back in, I can't remember what year it was, but it was when I was chairman of the committee.

It was, that obviously had an impact on me, but not, not, not to the extent that having the families come up and, and realizing that our government. Been hasn't been forth forthcoming, forthright. I didn't realize that. So, so we asked for those records, um, on a bipartisan basis. And of course we haven't gotten it.

I haven't gotten to this day that inquiry led to being contacted both. First of all, I've got a pretty good friend in Oshkosh. She's a contractor, knows a lot about engineering, structural engineering, uh, knows Richard. Started sending me what I would call the best of James corporate report. You know, I watched, I watched the different documentaries, calling out Bravo seven, building seven, the last interview with Graham McQueen.

Like so many other things, whether it's, you know, my investigation's into COVID and COVID injection and, uh, you know, COVID injection injuries, childhood vaccine injuries. Once your eyes are opened, you can't close 'em. The problem we have in America today is so many of our institutions are no longer trustworthy.

The American people for legitimate reasons do not trust so much of our institutions and government is really kinda leader in that lack of trust. Um, I believe that the family members, the firefighters, the the people definitely impacted have a right to know at least what our government knows. Now, I also have to be very, very realistic.

I mean, I come from a manufacturing background. I know how to solve a problem. Um, one thing you have to do is you have to set yourself achievable goals. So I, I've, I've talking to, I've spoken to enough people in this movement. I think I know what you want. Okay. You want the full truth? Um,

I'm not sure that'll ever come out. No. Let's face it. When, when President Trump. Promise to release. For example, the, all the, uh, files on JFK assassination. Now, in my mind I'm thinking, well, I probably won't find much new. There've been a lot, again, a lot of people interested in that, really dug deep, you know, found witnesses.

You know, a lot of witnesses died. You know, we, we find that somewhat of a pattern. Um, but I thought after, you know, 60 some years, what are the chances that the incriminating stuff wouldn't already have been destroyed? I've got the same problem with the Epstein files. Okay. No, no. Nine 11 happened a long time ago.

I met with a group including Richard earlier today. Uh, I've given a couple interviews on, you know, James Corbett. There'll be one coming out tomorrow with Brett Weinstein and a legitimate point I'm making 'cause I, because I know a lot of people have theories. I, I don't, again, some might be crazy. I don't, I don't dismiss them.

Okay. Uh, because so much information has been withheld because so many legitimate questions not have, not only haven't been answered, but anybody who even asked them is vilified for it. Okay. Um.

One of the reasons that I think it may be difficult to get to the very truth is if you really think about, well, what are the theories, you know, what, what could have if it wasn't Al-Qaeda solely? If, if there were people that helped him, okay. Um, if that were known. What does that do to our world? I mean, we, we all, I think we're all old enough here.

We, we all saw nine 11. We all, we all remember that moment. You probably uttered the exact same thing that about 2 billion people uttered that day. Is this changes everything. The full truth may do that as well. So again, I, I don't know there the full truth can ever be possibly revealed. I'm not saying. I would do anything to cover it up, but I am saying I would understand, based on some of the theories, why even responsible government officials might say, I'm not sure this is something we should release.

I'm just, I'm just giving, I'm just giving you the resistance. I'm, I'm trying to make sure you understand what the reality of the situation is here. Okay. From my standpoint, what I, what I suggested, because I know there's been a lot of suggestions about having President Trump, uh, appoint another nine 11 commission, and as I've heard that the structure of that would be, you know, don't have politicians involved, and I don't disagree with that at all.

I do know President Trump, that's an awful lot on this plate. I do know, and I think you need to be realistic about this, is, you know, those who want the truth. I mean, there, there's certainly people. On the fringe. There are a lot of people that write some, you know, put their theories out there. Not particularly acceptable, uh, easily marginalized.

Okay. So I understand, I think Kurt understands, I mean, why, why, you know, politically this is a, you know, this is a controversial thing to delve into. Okay. I generally have not been particularly fearful of delving into things that I. Aren't particularly politically popular. Thank you. So again, that, that, that, that, that doesn't deter me, but I understand where maybe President Trump wouldn't want to appoint another nine 11 commission.

Quite honestly, I don't think it's necessary because I think you, within your group, and when I was on James Cor, he said, you know, what are you gonna talk about? Well, I said, they'll probably be as dissatisfied with my speech as this interview is gonna be dis I don't have the information. I don't really have the investigatory capability.

I've been trying to extract information from the federal government for years. The, the deep state doesn't, doesn't give up to secrets very easily, so I'm very real realistic about that. So, you know, what I've seen out of just ordinary citizens, the amount of information, the legitimate questions have been raised, you know, pretty impressive.

Okay, so I don't dismiss. I acknowledge that there are so many questions that absolutely deserve to be asked without the people asking them being vilified or marginalized or termed crazy. So what I've suggested to the group today is you've got the experts figure out how to cooperate. Richard provided me before I started going some of these shows, once I opened my mouth on this subject to gimme the questions.

And I, I've watched the documentaries, but it's kind of all scattershot, you know, bring it together, lay out the list of questions, and he did and it was very helpful. But what I would suggest this group do is figure out how you cooperate for form. Form your own version of a nine 11 commission. Won't have the government funding.

You know, there, there may be some people that cur know that could kind of help provide some staff on this thing, but gather all the information, organize it well, you know, wrap it up in a bow. And again, I, I can't make any guarantees, but if it's done well and I would say only include irrefutable information, you know, nothing.

Conjecture, nothing that can be attacked. I think you have enough to create a report that I would then be willing to use, and I have a responsibility, by the way, in terms of how I use a US Senate committee platform. I have a real responsibility to the families and the firefighters of 9/11.

It's the families of the COVID injection injured, the families of the vaccine injured. Now, I, I, I, I realize how I've been vilified in the media, you know, how, how I've been, again, what they do is they, oh, that person's been discredited. Mm-hmm. Once, once you've been labeled discredited, you know, you're not a very effective voice.

So, quite honestly, I don't want any of you to be discredited. I don't want to be discredited. I have a responsibility to make sure I'm not discredited. So again, this is a very sincere suggestion. Bring yourselves together. Do it in an organized fashion. Lay this out so the American people can look at this, and maybe in the end, that's, that's an achievable goals you can get here. Maybe it'll go beyond that. We won't know it. This is one step at a time, but what you're noticing, you, you're gathered here in the year 2025. What we're talking about things.

You've got a US senator here in front of you. This hasn't happened, right? Why is this happening this year? Well, it's because people like Tucker Carlos Carlson, because Kurt Weldon has come out and started talking about these things. Okay? The, the, the, the window, the aperture is being opened up. You can't expect everything to be revealed tomorrow. This may take some time again, and you may never, we may never know the full truth, but I think at a minimum, at a minimum, the families of nine 11, the firefighters, the people who have lost loved ones, the people who have been working to dig up this information, these legitimate questions, at a minimum ought to be given the respect to ask them without being ridiculed, without being vilified, without being marginalized, and as much as possible get those questions answered. So again, I'm maybe not particularly, it's maybe not particularly satisfying hearing from me in terms of kind of what, what my involvement in this thing would be.

But that's, that's my suggestion. I think that's the best way to move forward. This is, this literally is gonna be, this is gonna be step by step by step, but give, give yourselves credit. Give the people like Richard and the others, uh, you know, the Corbetts, the, you know, all the people, you know, Kurt Weldon, give them credit for creating this opportunity.

Okay. And that's really about all I have to say. I, I, you know, I'm sure you were maybe looking for more, uh, that, that's, that's kind of what I can offer. Okay. Kurt, did you have a question?

STATEMENT FROM FORMER CONGRESSMAN CURT WELDON:

Kurt, can you come up and use the microphone? I, no, I'll speak from here. Oh, there it is. And, and you'll hear, you'll hear from me tomorrow. Uh, and I just want to say, this is the first senator who said the gut map plea for what you all know. You understand that?

This senator called me at my home on Easter Sunday, called me at my home on Easter Sunday and said, I want to talk to you. And I went down and met with him, and I took people with me including Judge Sullivan, and he listened, but he just didn't listen. You need to understand that with a person like this, you need to work carefully.

You need to help him because he's under tremendous pressure. The opposition are not gonna let him do anything that they think will give him an advantage politically or his party Politically, and this is not a political issue. The president's in a tough spot, but this man has been willing to stand up and speak out, and he's an elected official.

So what I'm saying to you, regardless of anything else. You need to go back to the people that you represent, especially those in Wisconsin. Need to proclaim that this man is a hero to all of those people that we honor tomorrow. Those 343 firefighters, those 2,977 responders and civilians, those 2,500 soldiers from the US that were sent to Afghanistan to look for Bin Laden when he was in Iran.

They came in with body bags. This man is willing to speak out. That's not easy. Senator, I wanna applaud you tomorrow. Congressman Kini and and Roacher are joining you, uh, here with us because they now have decided it's gotta be bipartisan. We're gonna build momentum, Ron, and it's because of you. Thank you.

BACK TO SENATOR RON JOHNSON:

So, I, I can't. I can't state this strongly enough. This is not about me at all. That this, this, the only, the only, again, the only reason I'm concerned about not my not being marginalized is for the people that are counting on me to be able to uncover and expose the truth and, and have the reputation that when I expose the truth, it'll be accepted as truth, Immediately marginalized.

So that, that includes this group, but includes the people I'm advocating for on all the, all the other subjects I'm trying to do.

So again, don't, don't worry about this is not, I could care less about the political ramifications of this. I care deeply about the people who deserve the truth and they're not getting it from our federal government and I'm trying to get it for 'em.

So anyway, God bless all of you and enjoy your,

do we have a. Any questions, raise your hand if you'd like to ask a question of the Senator. We'll start with Madhava.

QUESTION:

You said something on the James Corbett report, which I think is very important. I think he interviewed you about eight or nine days ago, and you said you're not ready to champion it, but you will platform it. And I think that is an enormous move because that's all the truth needs.

We just need a platform. It's gonna fly on its own. And I thank you for that.

ANSWER:

Well, yeah, let, let, let, let me Underscore, I have responsibility to that platform as well. Okay. I, I, and I take that responsibility very seriously, sir.

Lost, uh, of our troops in Afghanistan. And I wanna recognize Pat Tillman as a special, uh, victim of assassination. I think, uh, on the day after, uh, Kirk, uh, Charlie Kirk is assassinated, we've got to acknowledge that it's the assassins that are in charge for the most part. I'm sorry. So hot. You what? And I think it was in the Corbett interview that I did start talking and kind of broad this on, on a macro basis.

You know, would've we had nine 11, had America heated George Washington's warning, you know, listen, you know, America and, and again, America's a, a great country 'cause Americans are good people. I mean, the fact that we send our sons and daughters across the world. Not to gain territory. As Colin Powell said, you know, the only land we ask for is to bury our dead, but literally to help others gain their freedom to have what we have.

I mean, that's extraordinary what we do for people as a people. So I don't wanna denigrate those efforts, but I think we have to question how often we put our nose into things that we probably shouldn't. And maybe we put our, you know, after, after being the world leader, after World War II, kind of thrust into that position.

We did we embrace it? Did, did people like Alan D and the CIA and did we embrace it to such extent that we got so involved in things that blew back on us? Okay. Again, those are legitimate questions to ask. I mean, we should go through these four entanglements and go, okay, what? Why did we do it? What was the goal?

What was the cost in human life hours and theirs and human treasure? I mean, if we would do that, of just going back to Vietnam and go through that. I don't think we'd be very happy with the results at all. But it's, again, it is not to at all denigrate the finest among us and the, and the service and sacrifice they've had, but you have to have a sober postmortem of all these things.

And I think that's one of the things I think as we go through this, whatever we do with nine 11 at a, at a minimum, I hope. We really do go what? So again, not to blame us for it, but understand what our actions, what our foreign entanglements have resulted in. Uh, and I think that's just that, that would be a healthy thing for us to do, which we, we generally don't do.

Listen, I'm, I'm a, I love America. I think we are the greatest history nation in the history, mankind. We're not perfect yet. We always ought to try, strive to be perfect. So again, sir.

QUESTION:

Do you see under the current administration the aperture, the window that you described as the opportune moment, but mentioned the evidence has to be not circumstantial?

ANSWER:

Well, again, I think, I think.

If you lay out the, the evidence in a highly organized fashion where it's indisputable, irrefutable, bulletproof, um, does this president have the aperture? He's quite the specimen. I mean, I, I've, I've never seen a president engaged in more things early on his administration, so I mean, we'll see, you know, right now he's, he's a busy guy.

Okay. I, I wouldn't be able to do what he did or what he does. So ma'am.

QUESTION:

Hi, I'm Kathy Boylan. I'm with the Catholic worker and I've been a, you know, nine 11 truth person for a long time. But one of the things that I'd like you to do is, uh, read David Ray Griffin, a theologian who wrote 14 books on nine 11 and was convinced it was a false flag operation.

Then I go to the Pentagon every Monday to ask the soldiers to put their guns down and refuse to kill. And as the Air Force people go by, I always say to them, uh, do you wonder why the planes weren't scrambled on nine 11? The planes that flew from Boston, why weren't they stopped? It turns out that Rumsfeld had taken, uh, control of, uh, of scrambling the planes.

Three months before nine 11 and he was out in the yard picking up, uh, debris on nine 11 at the Pentagon. Rather than being in and listening, he was supposed to be calling on NORAD in the Air Force to scramble the planes. And then there was, uh, commander Worley at. At Andrews Air Force Base who gave an, um, an interview to the Washington Post on nine 11 saying, my men were ready to go, but they had to wait.

We had to wait for an order. The order never came because it was coming from Rumsfeld who wasn't giving the order to scramble the planes. Uh, Colonel Commander Worley, uh, he was promoted that day a few years later. Do you remember the big terrible crash of the metro at Fort Totten? Do you remember that?

Nine people died. Anyway. Colonel w Worley and his wife died in that fiery crash, and my opinion was he was killed because he would've, if there was another commission, he would've told that he would've had to tell the story because people already knew that he had said I was waiting for an order that never came.

ANSWER:

Thank you. So, so again, what here, here's an example of a lot of questions. You know, just a small subset of the questions. That needs to be organized and collated and put together, like I say, with a nice ribbon behind it and that that's, that's what you gotta do. Okay. So, okay, one more.

QUESTION:

Thank you so much for being here. Senator Ron Johnson. You just mentioned how the aperture is opened. Obviously you are here. Kurt Weldon's here. He held hearings, I think all the way back in 2005, 2006. Unable danger. It is the 24th anniversary. What do we have to do between now and the 25th anniversary to try to get some accountability in that executive?

Because I, you just mentioned going all the way back to Vietnam, I would argue. We haven't had any type of executive punishment since the days of Iran Contra. And even that was a lot of slaps on the wrist and pardons after the fact. So again, you need to use the word punishment. I know a lot of people want that.

I, I use the word accountability. And from my standpoint, the first step in the, the, quite honestly the biggest step in accountability on a political realm is exposure. Okay. And so that's, that's, that's exposure. Expose it. Allow the American people to see the truth. And that's, that's what I'm saying. I think, I think the, the best thing we can do is what I suggested here, you know, gather together.

You have, again, you got a lot of people that are way more expert, have, you know, looked into, you know, questions like, like the, the lady just talked about mean, I don't know these things. Again, I think, I think James Comey was totally blown away by the fact when I said I, you know, really until. I started delving into this.

I had never heard of building seven. The vast majority of Americans haven't. So again, people are seeing this. People are asking questions. You know, people obviously, you know, more people are understanding that you can't trust the government. 'cause you saw how much they lied to us during COVID. But again, are, is it all gonna be revealed tomorrow?

No. I mean, this is a step-by-step process. Be realistic about it. Uh. And do a, do, do a really good job here. That's the best way to do it. But I really, you've got other speakers, so let, let me, I've disrupted this enough so Senator, have time, take question outside or, okay. Okay. God bless all of you. Okay. Take care.

Support the 9/11 Truth Movement!

AI-generated transcript of Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich speech:

“After my experience in Congress, uh, most of which was spent fighting wars, uh, it was, I will tell you a very tough time going through that for year after year after year. And one person who helped me make it through it is here tonight. I wanna introduce, uh, the one and only Elizabeth K my wife. She's hiding in the corner there.

Elizabeth, you wanna stand up please so people can see you. Thank you. Thank you Elizabeth, and thank you, uh, be before I begin remarks. Had actually prepared for this occasion, uh, because this is, this is the first time since nine 11 that I've actually kind of created a synthesis that I wanted to share with what I think is.

A group that's emerging as one of the most formidable, formidable groups for truth in this country. Um, but I, I, I just have something that I wanna share with you before I begin, and that's about, uh, what happened, uh, yesterday in Utah with Charlie Kirk. Uh, I, I didn't know Charlie, but I will say this, that, um, mass violence, which we're talking about here tonight.

Mass violence impels and creates personal violence, which in turn creates mass violence. So whatever your politics, um, please understand that the assassination of Charlie Kirk is a grave assault on our nation. It diminishes all of us. It challenges us to recognize that. We have to escape this endless rotation of the wheel of violence.

We are dedicated to turning the tide. So thank you for being here this evening. Um, it is, it's actually exhausting just to, to listen and to remember and hear the testimony. Of of, of everyone who's been here, who's, who's in the last, uh, uh, yesterday, today, and I, I can anticipate tomorrow for those of us who have been through it in the last 20 some years, it's hard to listen to stirs up some deep emotions.

And I, I just have to say, uh, Kurt and to Richard Gage, you know how much I appreciate being here, but it's not without a lot of emotion hearing this. It all comes back for Dana. It all comes back. And so this is the first time that I've really spoken about it and put it together since then. And I hope that, um, that as I make this presentation, uh, you'll see that the point of view that I'm offering, uh, fits neatly with, uh, the work of turning the tide.

Richard, the work that you've been doing since that day. So it, it's been, uh, it's been well established that, that Israel and the US are partners. What is not understood is the square dance like sequence, the deadly do si do back and forth of that partnership involving 9/11, the US and Israel aligned in prevarication, determinately wrongly associating the motive.

The intent and the execution of the attacks wrongly associating it with Saddam Hussein in Iraq. Immediately after nine 11, Netanyahu was in am who was in America on that day. Was asked by the B, B, C what the attack meant for us Israeli relations. It's very good. He said it's very good. Then he caught himself well, not very good.

It will generate immediate sympathy. On September 12th in a CNN interview, Mr. Netanyahu said quote, it's not just Bin Laden, it's not just a network. It's also the states that harbor and support them. Iraq, Iran, the Taliban, and Afghanistan. A few days later on September 16th, 2001, vice President Cheney appeared on NBC News meet the press, and he claimed.

We also have evidence that Saddam Hussein's been harboring terrorists, including Al-Qaeda on the first anniversary of nine 11. On the evening of September 11th, 2002, president Bush with New York's Ellis Island as a backdrop gave a speech, which set the stage for conflating Iraq with nine 11 the next day, September 12th, 2002, in Washington, DC.

Benjamin Netanyahu appeared before the Congressional Committee, of which I was a member, and with the unmistakable intent of influencing Congress to vote to go to war against Iraq because of nine 11. He said, do you believe that action can be taken against Saddam only after he builds nuclear bombs and using them?

And do various critics, especially overseas, believe a clear connection? Between Saddam and nine 11 must be established before we have a right to prevent. The next nine 11. He was making a connection false between Iraq and nine 11. He said he continued. The most compelling case for preemption against Saddam's regime, I believe was not the President's powerful words.

The savage action of the terrorists themselves on September 11th, he went on to say, there's no question whatsoever that Saddam is seeking, is working, is advancing towards the development of nuclear weapons. No question whatsoever. If you take out Saddam, I guarantee you he told Congress, I guarantee it that we'll have enormous positive reverberations on the region.

After nine 11, the United States must act preemptively against terrorist regimes, said Netanyahu. Now, in this congressional hearing, I had a chance to ask Mr. Netanyahu some questions, and one question I asked was this, uh, Mr. Netanyahu, what other countries would you have a bomb?

He answered, Iran. Libya a few weeks later on October 2nd, 2002. As the leader of the effort against the war, I began personally distributing on the floor of the House of Representatives a detailed memo I gave it. I put it in the hands of hundreds of members. The memo was frank and clear, and it stated that based on all credible and available information, Iraq had nothing to do with nine 11 With Al-Qaeda's role.

That Iraq had neither the intention nor the capability of attacking the US that there was no credible evidence that Iraq was either possessing or was about to use weapons of mass destruction, and that America was about to enter a bloody abyss based on misinformation, disinformation, and outright lies.

On October 7th, 2002, president Bush spoke in Cincinnati proclaiming we've learned that Iraq has trained Alqaeda members in bomb making and poisons and deadly gases on October 10th, 2002. A House of Representatives swept up in an endless stream of government, chest stumping, patriotic retribution, parroting media war talk voted 2 96 to 1 33 to wage war against Iraq.

The Senate followed the next day on January 28th, 2003, at a State of the Union address. President Bush told Congress evidence from intelligent sources indicates that I'm Hussein. Had links to terrorist organizations, including Al-Qaeda on February 5th, 2003. General Colin Powell, the US Secretary of State in an appearance before the United Nations Security Council.

We all remember it. He asserted Iraq today. Harbors a deadly terrorist network headed by Abbu, MOSAD, ALZA, ANOC, and collaborator of. Osama Binland and his Al-Qaeda lieutenants on February 18th, 2003 in a Wall Street Journal. Op-Ed Benjamin Netanyahu said if we do not prevent the marriage of militant Islam with weapons of mass destruction, nine 11 will be a mere prelude the ne month.

Later on March 15th, Mr. Netanyahu in an interview with the Jerusalem Post said. The removal of Saddam Hussein is essential in the Global War on Terror. It's the lesson of nine 11. On March 16th, 2003, vice President Cheney said on Meet the Press. We believe Iraq has had a relationship with Alqaeda that's gone on for a number of years.

On March 18th, a few days later, president Bush. Provided a presidential determination, which is a legal justification for attacking Iraq. In a letter to Congress, I've determined that Iraq's continuing threat and links to terrorist organizations, including Al-Qaeda require action. The letter said, and then on March 18th, 19th to 20th, 2003.

The US instituted a so-called shock and awe, a massive military attack on Iraq on March 21st, 2003. The president formerly notified Congress under the war powers resolution that combat operations had begun. He said. I've also determined that the use of armed force against Iraq is consistent with actions against international terrorists and terrorist organization, including those who aided in the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11th, 2001 that kept going, conflating Iraq with nine 11.

Now, Benjamin Na Netanyahu, the Once and Future leader of Israel and President George Bush. Each conflated Iraq with nine 11 synchronously at key moments, each with the same purpose. A deadly orchestration towards a premeditated war against Iraq, which nine 11 was used to falsely justify. We know now that Iraq had nothing to do with nine 11.

At least a million innocent. 1 million innocent Iraqis died because of that war. 5,000 of our brave servicemen and women lost their lives in that war. Our economy suffered greatly, at least $5 trillion and cost. Our national honor was tarnished and as, as Colonel Schafer mentioned a moment ago. No one. No one has ever been held to account.

However, several presidential candidates were even, were even based upon proudly voting for the war with Iraq against Iraq. So the United States was misled into a war based on lies about nine 11. Despite, or Richard, perhaps because of the report of the nine 11 commission, many questions remain unanswered

after nine 11 for, uh, the next, after we went to war for the next eight years. I gave over 300 presentations in Congress, pointing out over and over and over the lies the loss of life cost calling, not just for the end of the war, but for new direction in US policy in the region. I introduced legislation for a, for the creation of a cabinet level.

Department of Peace to begin a new effort to shift the consciousness of the nation away from violence as a way of settling conflict to avert deadly violence at home and war abroad. Now, prime Minister Netanyahu, notwithstanding his twisting of facts, conflation of Iraq with nine 11 as cheerleading for the US to go to war with Iraq at such a horrible cost of blood and treasure.

Has nevertheless ascended in the estimation of Washington, be roughed of any credibility on what constitutes US national security. In the ensuing years, the Israeli Prime Minister has been successful in gaining US weapons to bomb Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Gaza, the West Bank. Most recently, Qatar, the US pursued Israel's interest in bombing Libya, murdering Gaddafi, and then murdering Iran's general Soleimani.

Now, Netanyahu gave a speech to Congress last year during, during which he received an astonishing 55 standing ovations, as he called for America to stand together. This time against Iran. When we'd stand together, we win and they lose. He said, urging a US attack on Iran, which occurred less than a year later with the US bombing three of Iran's nuclear sites.

We stood with Netanyahu and his country in Iraq, and we lost. We lost our national honor. We lost our men and women who put their lives in a line.

A second attack on Iraq looms, which could well precipitate World War iii. When we stand together in illegal aggression, we all lose. Now. Israel's often complained that it has no one to negotiate with to bring it into conflicts or fend off future wars. They make sure of it. For those interested in peaceful negotiations, meetings arranged by the US supposedly to reach an agreement with Iran or with Hamas and Qatar end up being trapped opportunities for Israel to kill the negotiators.

Venezuela recently was more likely the target of an attack on its boat. International waters killing 11 people, not because of a new US interest in anti-illegal. Uh, drug efforts, but most likely because Venezuela does not support the genocide happening in God under the Netanyahu government, it's noteworthy that the US imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court at Francesca Albani special un repertoire on the rights of the Palestinian territory just for calling out Israel and it's inhumanity.

Americas forgotten the lessons of nine 11 as to who we can and can't trust. With respect to international policy, and it is affecting us here at home, domestically are constitutionally guaranteed rights under the first amendment. Freedom of speech under attack academia has been published for a dissent about genocide.

Universities dealt heavy fine students expelled all in the name of enforcing, a narrowly defined redefined antisemitism. As a way to deflect protests against the Israeli government's policies of theft of Palestinian land, ethnic cleansing, starvation, genocide, all with the tacit approval and funding of the United States of America.

And it's wrong.

United States, our social reality has been reconstructed to support genocide and to support the policies of a nation and its leaders who lead us from one bloody conflict to another. The US may protect Israel with its veto and the security council, but he cannot protect it from the hundreds of millions of people worldwide who are not misled.

Who no wrong when they see it and condemn murder for what it is.

If truth equals antisemitism, it's time to perhaps to examine what antisemitism really is. The facts are that countless godins have died. Zen are being starved. The reality is that a large scale program of ethnic cleansing is ongoing. If we allow this bleak reality to be dismissed as merely political, politically motivated antisemitism, we allow that to happen.

We're all being reduced to moral ignorance. Now, 6 million Jews Parish in the Holocaust, never again means never again. It means it for Jews, it means it for Gods, it means it for people everywhere.

Israel cannot survive the contradiction of having a history of such immense suffering and inhumanity inflicted upon Jews by the Nazis, only to see its own country stand accused before the world of murderous crimes, which we call the Nazi era. We are all warned in the book of Matthew. Quote, every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand.

We should all want all the hostages brought home. We should mourn the deaths of every innocent Israeli. If we mourned the deaths of every innocent Palestinian in Gaza, we might well drown in our own tears. The death of truth, however, is beyond mourning. It is the final Nell for the American Republic. That is why Richard, what you're doing and what Turn the Tide is about is a chance to help protect and save our country.

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

As. As I, as I conclude, I wanna ask this question, why is it that we in America, who pride ourselves on freedom of thought, freedom of speech, freedom of inquiry? Why are we not permitted to ask questions about the apparent destructives symbiotic relationship between the US and Israel, about the constant strategic deception about the billions that go for mass murders, about the undue influence that Israeli interest have on our own government?

Why can't we probe further and to the advisability of having the leaders of a nation of 10 million influence the most important national security decisions of our nation of 350 million? It is time for the US to assert our own hard won sovereignty, not through escalatory rhetoric and illusions of world dominance, but by thoroughly examined.

The premise not only of US Israeli relations, but of all of our foreign entanglements, but start taking care of things here at home.

I do not believe that the people of the United States support stealing people's homes. I do not believe that today's Americans support the theft of people's lands. I do not believe Americans wanna starve people or wanna murder children or wanna see their tax dollar support genocide. We do have serious political differences in America, which outside elements exploit.

We know that the polarization and the partisanship, which is evident, caused us to lose sight of what unites us at such a time. We must remember things that help hold us together. What binds us together as American people is, is a sense of common decency, a desire to do the right thing, a desire to see our families flourish and our communities thrive.

A belief in goodness in God and our communities. And, and a hope for something that we used to call the American Dream, a home hearth. Health, education, jobs, decent wages, retirement security. We cannot hope to attain this unless we're truly free and independent with no permanent friends or foes. Just the permanent social and economic interest of the American people as our first commitment and as our highest fiduciary responsibility.

As we strive, we must remember who misled us into war against Iraq over nine 11 and be thoroughly cautious. Thanks again, Richard, Kurt, and all of you here to turning the tide and those who know that we do not fear asking the deeper questions that followed the events of nine 11 2001 24 years ago.

Everything that we're told about 9/11, which was instrumental in leading us to attack Iraq has been proven to be a lie. Accordingly, we have a clear right and an obligation to search for answers to the fundamental question about the planning of 9/11. It's execution, the physical effects, the structural consequences when the planes hit the World Trade Center.

We have the capacity. We have the capacity to learn the truth about nine 11, about the motivations about whose interests were being served, about the phenomenon, like the collapse of building seven in New York City about the lies that took us into war. About the lies that kept us in war about the lies, which even now build a war consciousness so ubiquitous that for the first time since the Civil War, an American city has been threatened by our own government with war, serious unanswered questions will not go away.

The conspiracy, if there was one, was against the truth and against the American people. So, let us continue with a limitless quest for answers, fear, not drawing conclusions that shake the foundations of this country. Because truth is the path to national reconciliation. Truth is the path to bind up our wounds. Never has there been a time in the history of America where the quest for defining truth is of such importance, truth, rescued from our deepest darkest recesses, truth facing our deepest fears truth.

Liberating. A nation tired of being told lies by people in high places with low motives. The Bible says, you shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free. So my dear friends, let us fearlessly march through the fog of disinformation. Misinformation, manufacture intelligence and PSYOPs. We move forward thoughtlessly towards an up outlet path.

Thank you.”

Take a Stand for 9/11 Truth!