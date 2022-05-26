Who is Etienne de la Boetie²

Is “Government” legitimate or illegitimate?

Why would Government be called a “scam”?

Could “Government” actually be a tool and technique devised in order to steal from and control populations?

Is it possible to have a moral and a logical “government”?

Could the monopolized media be in on the scam of centuries?

Could “Control-of-Perception” be the most powerful weapon in the American Empire arsenal?

Are “Government” and the monopolized media controlling the information that society receives in a coordinated program to produce and maintain “taxpayers”?

Is the taxation system a form of slavery?

Could the “tell-a-vision” and YouTube be a weaponized system to deceive and distract the population?

How is “fractional reserve banking” allowing the “money-center banks” (those that lend to governments), and their central bank, to buy up the world with the “paper tickets” and “digital dollars” that they manufacture out of thin air?

Is belief in “government” a form of pseudo-religion, using the tricks and techniques of an unethically manipulative religion or cult?

How does the monopolized media reinforce the pseudo-religion of “State-ism”?

How are propaganda techniques deployed such as product placement of the flag, anchoring, and making “government” the hero?

Why was America’s favorite, life-saving Doctor, Anthony Fauci, photographed with four of the world’s largest donors to, and supporters of, eugenics and population reduction?

Our guest on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED is organized crime researcher, Educator and Professional Speaker, Etienne de la Boetie² - the author of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!

Where he makes the case that "Government" is illegitimate, was never intended to protect life, liberty and property but has always been used by inter-generational organized crime to rob and enslave. They have been getting away with it through a partnership with the media to widely control perception.

He is a voluntaryist, author, technology entrepreneur, ex-Wall Streeter, multi-disciplinarian truther, armchair economist, cryptocurrency enthusiast, and neo-abolitionist.

In his book, Boetie² distills 20+ years of research into short, easily digestible treatises on individual subjects and optimizes them for the 65% of society who are visual learners while including references and links to more comprehensive research and evidence including books, videos, documentaries, and audio books to accommodate the widest variety of learning preferences.

He is the founder of a start-up public policy organization: Fthat is exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of “government”, and the hidden curriculum of organized crime’s mandatory government schools, scouting programs, and police/military “training”: The pseudo-religion of Statism, obedience, fealty, “order-following” and tax slavery, by providing students and teachers with:

The Liberator– A viral ﬂash drive, Dropbox and/or Data DVD full of evidence and liberty resources that back up the book and expose the control system while providing the healthy alternatives of voluntaryism, freedom, love, tolerance, agorism, counter-economics, and crypto-currencies.

The physical book and the Flash drive are speciﬁcally designed for hand-to-hand distribution to get around organized crime’s “propaganda matrix” of six monopoly media companies running hundreds of subsidiaries and 2-3 dozen internet search, social media, fact-checking, and video sites that offer the illusion of choice and diversity of opinion on the DARPA Internet.

Boetie² is active in New Hampshire as part of the Free State and Pre-State Projects where he stands ready to help federal, state and local law enforcement understand the people and organizations behind organized crime’s control of the government and media.

“Government” the Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! exposes the hidden control system and pseudo-religion of Statism used by an inter-generational organized crime system centered around banking and central banking to rob and control populations.

Using historical photographs, media ownership charts, infographics and memes the book is designed to accelerate and deepen the understanding of the 65% of the population who are visual learners including revealing historical patterns, organizational structures, banking monopolizations, and other previously hidden connections through visualization.

"Extremely well done... The most fundamental understanding of the true nature of government... It is meant to "Red Pill" anyone who looks at it in Zero-to-sixty in like an hour... I have seen it work! To the extent that you think now is the time to open up some people's eyes to how we got here and what the answer is and what the answer isn't then I highly recommend these books! I have gotten many e-mails from people who are very, very happy with their purchases of those books."

Monica Perez - Host of The Propaganda Report and emcee of FreedomFest 2021

"Government" - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! succinctly and thoroughly spells out how 'it' not only could happen here, 'it' already has happened here, 'it' continues to happen here, and it’s only getting worse."

Larken Rose – Author of The Most Dangerous Superstition and The Jones Plantation

"Government" - does an excellent job of explaining the various mechanisms that enslave humanity. After reading through this book there's no way to deny that government and media are organized crime"

Derrick Broze, Author, documentary filmmaker, and Founder of the Conscious Resistance

"Government" - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! is definitely one of the most impressive efforts of our time talking about the illegitimacy of government on it's face.. It's right up there with The Most Dangerous Superstition but it done in a way that everyone can understand. It's so visually rich and very visually appealing to people... It doesn't read like a textbook or philosophy book because it's so visually engaging.”

- Mark Passio, Author, researcher and host of What On Earth is Happening.

“Connecting the dots and painting a picture of the true agenda for a global government, “Government” The Biggest Scam in History Exposed! is a must read for anyone who wants to unplug from the matrix and see the world for what it really is.... an organized crime racket led by mafia-like psychopaths who have an agenda to control YOU!... “Government” equips the reader with the tools they’ll need to free themselves from this system of oppression in an easily understandable and visually pleasing way! This book will have the powers that ought-not-to-be shaking-in-their-boots and it’s about time!”

Dan Dicks, Founder - Press For Truth, Journalist and documentary filmmaker

“The book that is inspiring freedom lovers around the world to take action. "Government"- The Biggest Scam in History Exposed! can help anyone understand that the state is simply inter-generational organized crime. This is a new paradigm, and was a defining moment for me. If you're tired of being robbed, threatened, and harmed by self-imposed “authorities" who hide behind a “social contract” that you never consented to, then you've come the right place. Boetie2 shows exciting solutions to this immoral institution in a unique and powerful way.”

David James Rodriguez, Author, The Anarchist's Guide to the Galaxy and founder of The Gatto Project

“Etienne de la Boetie2 gave a presentation that burned the house down!... The Book is Awesome! ... For those looking for a book for their friends and family I would definitely recommend checking out this book!”

Charlie Robinson, Author of The Octopus of Global Control and Host, Macroaggressions Podcast.

