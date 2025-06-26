If you haven’t had the opportunity to meet Gail Gage in person, you are in for a real treat. She reveals her sweet and effervescent personality in this quite rare interview. She dives into the inner workings of the RichardGage911 organization and what she does every day to keep it working. She also lets loose family secrets that some of you may find interesting. It was quite touching for those few fortunate ones who know of this opportunity to meet her up close and personal.

This conversation with Gail Gage, led by Sue Serpa, provides a rich and insightful look into both her personal life and her pivotal role at RichardGage911.

The session begins with Susan welcoming everyone to the Boston 9/11 Truth gathering. Gail is introduced as Richard Gage’s wife and RG911 partner.

Gail answers the first question about her upbringing in North Idaho and how it shaped her as an activist. She shares that growing up in poverty taught her to live frugally and be content. This lifestyle prepared her for the financial uncertainty associated with activism. Gail also recounts various adventures from her life that built her resilience and adaptability.

The interview touches on Gail's family support for her and Richard’s work, her eight adult children, and three grandchildren. She describes the mixed reactions within her family regarding 9/11 theories but notes their overall support for her activism.

Next, Gail discusses her experience with home birthing and midwifery, sharing that although she would love to return to midwifery one day, it is currently not feasible due to its demanding nature. Gail notes her interest in potentially retraining as a midwife if she and Richard ever retire, which she says won’t be until they see 9/11 fully resolved and exposed.

The conversation moves to Gail and Richard’s relationship, with Gail recounting their meeting at a local nightclub, where she was with her daughter and coworkers for a birthday drink. She hilariously narrates Richard's bold, humorous proposal line when they first met dancing. Gail was initially unaware of Richard's extensive involvement in 9/11 activism, realizing the depth of it only after checking his Facebook page. The shock of learning about Building 7 and the controlled demolition turned into respect for Richard's dedication.

Further questions explore Gail's reflections on activism, the challenges she faces working alongside Richard, and public speaking experiences. Gail affirms that her marriage and partnership with Richard have strengthened both their personal and professional lives. She fondly remembers their wedding, which featured a tango performance, indicative of their shared passion for dancing.

Gail addresses her less comfortable aspects, like flying in airplanes, which she has gradually adapted to despite initial fears. The conversation also covers Gail's various behind-the-scenes roles—managing the back office, orders, social media, and travels—which are crucial for Richard to focus on his presentations and interviews.

A participant, Steve, raises questions about Gail and Richard's website and funding mechanisms. Gail explains that Richard initially learned a lot, but eventually hired a professional to set up their website. They rely largely on volunteers to keep it functioning correctly. On funding, Gail notes the mix of small and large donations, emphasizing the significance of their donors, some of whom have been supporting them for years. She credits donors for enabling her to quit her full-time job of 8 years to focus entirely on their 9/11 activism.

Interestingly, the question of surveillance and threats arises, with Gail reassuring the group that Richard has never received threats. She speculates that the effectiveness of debunkers in discrediting their efforts might have made direct threats unnecessary. Steve A. appreciates this insight, noting his concerns due to his own experiences.

A poignant moment comes when Trina asks Gail about encouraging more women to join the movement. Gail highlights the importance of genuine passion for the cause, starting small with conversations, and gradually building confidence. She emphasizes the need for education and compassion in discussing sensitive topics.

Gail then reflects on what a new, proper investigation into 9/11 would mean to her, describing it as a joyous and healing moment. She emphasizes the broader implications it would have for revealing other truths and facilitating global healing.

The conversation winds down with Henry asking about engaging religious leaders in the truth movement. Gail acknowledges the potential impact but admits that they haven’t specifically targeted religious leadership. She shares anecdotes of interactions with pastors and the persistent challenge of getting buy-in from religious figures who often avoid politically charged topics.

In closing, the participants express deep appreciation for Gail's authenticity, passion, and significant contributions. There's a shared sentiment acknowledging the crucial roles that women like Gail and others in the movement play, often behind the scenes. Gail’s resilience, dedication, and the collaborative efforts within the movement, serve as an inspiration to everyone involved. The session ends with gratitude and anticipation for future progress in their shared cause.

