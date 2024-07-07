"Gaza: The Astounding Parallels with 9/11"— Informal RG911 Presentation in Livingston, MT | Dive Beneath the MSM Narrative
Have a sit-down with RichardGage911 in this little cabin in friendly Livingston MT!
Following the Red Pill Expo, we headed back through Bozeman, MT again and presented the full 3-hour program “Gaza: The Astounding Parallels with 9/11” to a relatively small but very educated and dedicated truth-group in nearby Livingston at an adorable cabin called “The Homestead School.” Here’s a 2-hour section of the controversial presentation.
It was very informal and I was able to spend time going deep into the first set of Parallels (THE PROBLEM), moderately into the remaining parallels (THE REACTION and THE SOLUTION). I was surprised that this material did not seem to shock any one of the dozen attendees at this event.
We succeeded in getting 2 of the 3-hour presentation recorded. Hope you enjoy the most updated and complete recording yet — though quite informal and hosting a few glitches:
Watch and let us know what you think about the Gaza and 9/11 Parallels! Comment below!
A huge thanks to David, Lee, Sandy, Tom, and Donald for setting up and helping us to present and film this wonderful short-notice informal event, and everyone else whom we got to know at the famous Neptune restaurant for a fantastic 2-hour follow-up discussion of these very important and emerging topics!
Dear Richard
Excellent work.
Mark
I have been personally speaking about this for a while and it has come at a great personal cost from both family and church.