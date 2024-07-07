Following the Red Pill Expo, we headed back through Bozeman, MT again and presented the full 3-hour program “Gaza: The Astounding Parallels with 9/11” to a relatively small but very educated and dedicated truth-group in nearby Livingston at an adorable cabin called “The Homestead School.” Here’s a 2-hour section of the controversial presentation.

It was very informal and I was able to spend time going deep into the first set of Parallels (THE PROBLEM), moderately into the remaining parallels (THE REACTION and THE SOLUTION). I was surprised that this material did not seem to shock any one of the dozen attendees at this event.

Careful: Once you see these parallels, you’ll never trust the Government or Main Stream Media again.

One of he essential points made includes the very controversial history of Zionism with its “father” Theodor Herzl, and of the foundation of Israel decades later.

We succeeded in getting 2 of the 3-hour presentation recorded. Hope you enjoy the most updated and complete recording yet — though quite informal and hosting a few glitches:

Watch and let us know what you think about the Gaza and 9/11 Parallels! Comment below!

A huge thanks to David, Lee, Sandy, Tom, and Donald for setting up and helping us to present and film this wonderful short-notice informal event, and everyone else whom we got to know at the famous Neptune restaurant for a fantastic 2-hour follow-up discussion of these very important and emerging topics!

Support the 9/11 Truth Movement!