RichardGage911

RichardGage911

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Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
Jul 23

Another hole in the damn dam of the empire with more truth leaking through. We yearn for the dam to be breached and eventually collapse.

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Torgul's avatar
Torgul
Jul 23

Thank you.

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