When you have an opportunity to interview G. Edward Griffin, the famous author of The Creature from Jekyll Island you say “YES!” He’s a legend in the overall Truth community who started his pinpointed efforts to alert Americans way back in the 50’s! His book about the Fed woke up millions to the banking cartel coup of 1913 and the creation of money out of debt. He then went on to research and make the film “World without Cancer” about the extraordinary curative benefits of vitamin B17.

What is Individualism? What is Collectivism? Why would the one vs. the other matter?

What are the limitations of the terms “Conservative” and “Liberal”?

What is the Creature from Jekyll Island? Should we be concerned about it?

What is vitamin B17 and why did Ed Griffin author a book and film about it?

What is the Red Pill Expo? and who comes to it?

Watch Ed Griffin - Red Pill Expo

G. EDWARD GRIFFIN is a writer, documentary film producer, and Founder of Freedom Force International. Listed in Who’s Who in America, he is well known because of his talent for researching difficult topics and presenting them in clear terms that all can understand.

He has dealt with such diverse subjects as archaeology and ancient Earth history, the Federal Reserve System and international banking, terrorism, internal subversion, the history of taxation, U.S. foreign policy, the science and politics of cancer therapy, the Supreme Court, and the United Nations.

His better-known works include The Creature from Jekyll Island, World without Cancer, The Discovery of Noah’s Ark, Moles in High Places, and The Open Gates.

