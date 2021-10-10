Join me live for this in-depth interview Sunday, Oct 10, 5PM Mountain.

Watch at Colorado 9/11 Truth

Download & Listen to MP3 Audio

From Colorado911Truth:

“Fran Shure, co-founder of Colorado 9/11 Truth, will interview Richard Gage, AIA, on the Zoom platform. We are honored to interview Richard regarding the story behind his departure from Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth. How exactly did this happen? What are Richard's plans now? How will he implement those ideas and plans? See Richard's first video podcast and a letter to his supporters at his new website.”

“Colorado 9/11 Truth has spent many years working harmoniously with Richard as all of us have endeavored to bring truth, honesty, and peace to our world. This is a big change for the 9/11 Truth Movement. Q and A will follow. Fran Shure, co-founder of Colorado 9/11 Truth, will interview Richard on this Zoom meeting.”



”We will also send a link to the video of this interview a few days afterward for those of you who are subscribed to Colorado 9/11 Truth.”

“We are honored to interview Richard Gage, AIA, regarding the story behind his departure from Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth. How exactly did this happen? What are Richard's plans now? How will he implement those ideas and plans?”



”You can see Richard and his wife Gail’s first video podcast and a letter to their supporters at their new website: https://richardgage911.org”.



