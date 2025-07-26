(From AE911Truth):

Recently podcaster Clayton Morris invited longtime firefighting expert Raul Angulo and founder of Firefighters for 9/11 Truth, Erik Lawyer, onto his popular show Redacted to discuss their push for a new investigation into the destruction of the World Trade Center towers that fell on September 11, 2001.

From Redacted’s own description of the show:

“It's been clear to anyone paying attention for any length of time that airplanes didn't bring down the Twin Towers, and they certainly didn't bring down Building Seven. It's clear to the firefighters on the ground, the 156 of them that have gone on the record to say what they witnessed that day had nothing to do with airplanes bringing those buildings down.”

Highlighting the current push by the 9/11 Truth Movement for the President to form a commission to investigate the World Trade Center evidence, Angulo and Lawyer strip away layers of misinformation to deliver a single, compelling message: the truth about 9/11 deserves to be heard! [Visit 911Firefighters.org and learn more!]

Thanks to our gracious donors who provided funds for the PR Consultant, RichardGage911 has also been invited to be interviewed — and that just happened! You’re in for a big surprise with this full-on hour-long PRESENTATION of the 9/11 evidence at the WTC! It will be released next week, so standby for our biggest podcast interview yet! And THANK YOU for trusting us! We are reaching millions — and the tide is turning!

