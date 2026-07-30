By RichardGage911 Staff

In early 2002, when much of America was still mourning the terror attacks of 9/11 and cheering the invasion of Afghanistan to go in and capture Al Qaeda and Osama Bin Laden, Bill Manning, the head of a prominent firefighting journal, was calling out the signs of a massive cover-up at Ground Zero. Now, 25 years later, he is speaking out again, and this time, he’s not alone.

Bill Manning wrote the 2002 article “Selling Out the Investigation” in Fire Engineering Magazine, citing the illegal destruction of evidence in a crime scene.

Bill Manning, the former chief editor of Fire Engineering Magazine, is joining our Turning the Tide 2026 conference in NYC as a featured speaker, where he will join dozens of 9/11 whistleblowers, public figures, researchers, first responders, and family members demanding truth and justice. Tickets to this pivotal 4-day conference are still available, both for the full event and for single-day sessions.

In his January 2002 article, titled “Selling out the Investigation,” Manning lambasted the authorities overseeing the World Trade Center site and their destruction of evidence. “For more than three months, structural steel from the World Trade Center has been and continues to be cut up and sold for scrap,” he wrote. “Crucial evidence that could answer many questions about high-rise building design practices and performance under fire conditions is on the slow boat to China, perhaps never to be seen again in America until you buy your next car.”

Manning went on to describe the FEMA and ASCE investigation as a “half-baked farce” that was likely politically motivated. He also made a stunningly accurate prediction, writing that “the investigation into the World Trade Center fire and collapse will amount to paper- and computer-generated hypotheticals.” Years later, the NIST investigations into the destruction of all three World Trade Center skyscrapers were largely based on computer models, in which almost anything can be manipulated to generate a desired outcome.

“The destruction and removal of evidence must stop immediately,” Manning declared in that article. As the leader of a major fire publication with connections to firefighters and fire protection engineers around the world, his voice carried immense weight in 2002 – and it still does today. That’s why we are honored to have him join us at Turning the Tide and help bring attention to our important work.

Purchase your tickets to Turning the Tide, and you will get to hear from Manning, as well as Roger Waters, Jimmy Dore, Dennis Kucinich and courageous 9/11 first responders, researchers and family members. Or, if you would like to get front-row seating, meet the speakers at the VIP Brunch, consider purchasing a VIP ticket.

And if you can’t attend but would like to support this event, please consider making a donation.

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