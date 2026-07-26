Episode 6 is the Season Finale of the docufilm series 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom. My fellow board members from the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry and RichardGage911 will be broadcasting the new episode LIVE for you on Sunday, August 2, in just one week! Register now for a reminder:

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Plus, we will be submitting the entire Season 1 — all six episodes — to streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and others. Help us get approved! Learn more below.

Watch the trailer now:

“WTC 7: The Cover-up and Evidence of Foreknowledge” examines the aftermath and official investigations into World Trade Center Building 7. After earlier episodes presented arguments about fire, collapse behavior, computer modeling, and explosions, this episode turns to how official investigators covered up the crime; allowed the illegal destruction of evidence in a crime scene; and what witnesses and whistleblowers knew about the collapse before the building even came down.

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This episode is the concluding chapter of the season’s Building 7 arc, asking whether the investigation itself preserved and examined the evidence in a manner consistent with a serious crime-scene inquiry. The episode begins by reviewing the series’ prior claims that NIST denied explosions, dismissed witness testimony, and failed to address forensic evidence that could support a far more concerning alternative explanation for the collapse. It then expands the inquiry into the conduct of the investigation itself, including the removal of physical evidence and the failure to preserve the structural steel for a complete forensic review.

Included in Episode 6 is NIST’s Shyam Sunder in his infamous radio interview with the late Alan Rees from Pacifica Radio.

The episode presents the handling of steel evidence as a central issue because the building’s physical remains could have been examined for signs of fire damage, structural failure, or explosive destruction.

Author/Professor David Ray Griffin is presented in relation to arguments about official omissions and the broader question of whether the investigation adequately followed the evidence. David Ray Griffin digs quite deep and exposes the fatal flaws of the National Institute of Standards and Technology investigation of WTC 7.

Researcher/Professor Graeme MacQueen organizes and interprets accounts of foreknowledge, including statements from first responders and others who reportedly understood that Building 7 would indeed collapse. Graeme MacQueen read 12,000 pages of testimony to find out that dozens of firefighters discussed a remarkable clarity that Building 7 was definitely going to come down. How could they know? Because they were told.

High-rise architect Robert McCoy provides an architectural perspective on the aftermath of the WTC 7 collapse and the implications of its loss. When a 45-year high-rise architect like Robert McCoy describes a 47-story tower falling in 7 seconds into its own footprint like a “house of cards,” people listen.

Explosives engineer Mark Lillie connects the handling of evidence with the possibility that explosive evidence was illegally removed. Explosives expert and chemical engineer Mark Lillie has investigated explosives accidents and knows what it takes to bring down a building at free-fall acceleration.

Retired FDNY Captain Richard Patterson is presented in relation to his first-responder experience, scene conditions, and the startling inside information that the building would be coming down.

…and the construction worker said, “That building will be coming down around 5 o’clock.”

9/11 first responder and whistleblower Patrick Dillon was inside Building 7 that afternoon and tells what he heard from the police chiefs in the lobby.

“Get out of the building. They’re going to pull the building,” is what 9/11 first responder Patrick Dillon heard from the three battalion chiefs in the lobby of WTC 7 that afternoon.

Public Interest Attorney Mick Harrison frames the missing-evidence and foreknowledge accounts as quite relevant to a much-needed grand jury investigation. Mick Harrison and I worked very hard for three days in Washington, DC, to film the guts of this film series — just so you can GET IT OUT THERE!

Architect Richard Gage, AIA, weaves together the most substantive 9/11 World Trade Center forensic evidence, deploying experts who present the facts and their observations, providing the grand jurors exactly what they need to take their investigation to the next level. Former Fire Commissioner and Chief Chris Gioia lost several of his firefighters on 9/11 and exhorts the Grand Jurors to investigate the Crime of the Century.

The episode distinguishes between ordinary concern about a damaged building and specific statements suggesting advance knowledge that Building 7 would collapse or be taken down. It presents those accounts in connection with the earlier technical issues: limited fires, sudden symmetrical descent, free-fall acceleration, disputed computer modeling, reported explosions, seismic evidence, and the missing structural steel.

Building 7 dropped symmetrically into a haystack-shaped pile with temperatures exceeding those that office fires can produce, leaving the grand jurors with questions that will be answered in the upcoming Season 2 of 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom.

Episode 6 concludes the set of Building 7 presentations by arguing that the official record remains incomplete and that the evidence warrants a new legal and forensic investigation. It leaves the grand jurors with the question of whether missing physical evidence, investigative omissions, and foreknowledge accounts should be treated as separate coincidences or as issues that require formal inquiry.

“…of explosives or explosive residue at WTC 7,” NIST’s Project Leader Shyam Sunder exclaims. But he reveals the weakness of his position to the Grand Jury in quote after quote, like this one, from two press briefings and an unexpected tough radio interview from Pacifica Radio

The 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom film series will be reformatted and provided to the actual grand jurors via a number of options for submission developed by the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, our co-producer of the film series.

Help Us Get the ‘Crime Scene to Courtroom’ Film Series on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video!

Now that season 1 is wrapping up, we are submitting it to streaming services — including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Roku TV, and others — but we need your help to get it approved. Here is what you can do to make sure we succeed:

Visit our IMDb page. Create a free IMDB account or log into your existing one. (IMDb is owned by Amazon, so if you have an Amazon account, you will be able to quickly create an account with your Amazon credentials.) Search for 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom, and Rate the docuseries by clicking the BLUE star in the top right corner:

We will submit the film series in the next few weeks, and more IMDb ratings increase the likelihood that major streaming services will approve our submission. Then, this groundbreaking docuseries will be available to millions of people around the world, who will be able to watch instantly on their TV or smartphone!

Live Broadcast of Episode 6 — Sunday, August 2, 5 pm

Join the Lawyers’ Committee Panel LIVE as we present the Season Finale to 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom. Watch the episode, meet the producers, and ask the tough questions or provide your feedback!

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We start work on Season 2 of 911C2C, the evidence of extreme heat, thermite, and nanothermite incendiaries, in August.

Visit us at 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom and watch all the trailers and episodes!

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