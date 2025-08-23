In this fourth episode of 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom, we present a thorough examination of NIST's flawed World Trade Center Building 7 collapse initiation theory and explore the numerous problems with their computer modeling of this building's collapse.

We then introduce and compare the more advanced, accurate 2019, 4-year finite element analysis computer modeling study from the University of Alaska at Fairbanks, taking a deep dive into the work of its civil engineering department chair, forensic structural engineering professor, Leroy Hulsey.

Date: Sunday 8/31/25

Time: 4pm Pacific / 7pm Eastern

