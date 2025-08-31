Watch Trailer Now

Broadcast Full Episode 4 LIVE - on 911C2C, LCfor911, RichardGage911 and on X

Sunday 8/31/25

4pm Pacific / 7pm Eastern

A Deep Dive into NIST’s Unprecedented Theory of Thermal Expansion Induced “by Fire”

In Episode 4 of 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom, we present a thorough examination of NIST’s flawed World Trade Center Building 7 collapse initiation theory and explore the numerous problems with their computer modeling of this building’s collapse.

We expose each of the manipulations - from the exaggerated fires that they claimed induced the thermal expansion of long-span beams pushing a girder off of its seat on column 12, causing floor 13 to fall on 12 and so on for 9 floors, in what they claim is a progressive collapse that then moved from one end of the building to the other in 5 seconds, gutting the interior of the building before the exterior falls in free-fall acceleration.

We show:

that photos from NIST’s own report reveal that the fire had actually burned out on that floor more than an hour before the collapse.

that the steel beams were fire-proofed and couldn’t have expanded enough to displace the girder A2001.

that the girder was anchored to the concrete slab with shear studs, so it couldn’t have been displaced.

that the girder would have expanded in the fire as much as the beams that were pushing it off its seat, and thus would have been trapped behind the extended side plate of the column 79.

that NIST had omitted the steel stiffeners shown in the drawings that would have kept the bottom girder flange from "folding and thus would have required a 12″ lateral displacement of the girder in order to fall off of its seat on the column.

that floor 13 couldn’t have fallen on floor 12 because of the 2 other massive girders framed into the column.

that floor 13 had only 10% of the kinetic force necessary to break the beam-to-column connections beneath floor 12.

that, if there was a progressive collapse of 9 floors, it would have pulled-in the exterior steel frame, crumpling it like a beer can, and resulted in the breaking up of thousands of granite panels and windows.

that the NIST claim of a 5-second East to West horizontal progression of collapse actually happened in only 1/2 second, proving that all 18 columns under the West Penthouse and screenwall gave way at once.

We then reveal the 4-year structural re-evaluation of the WTC 7 collapse by one of the top forensic structural engineers in the country, Prof. Leroy Hulsey at the University of Alaska. This dynamic element analysis concluded that fire couldn’t have brought Building 7 down at all, much less suddenly, symmetrically, at free-fall acceleration into its own footprint in 7 seconds. All of the columns in the building had to have been removes all at once – starting at the lower floors – which is what is done in controlled demolitions.

Join us and be a part of the Grand Jury in this investigation of the third worst structural failure in modern history!

9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom relies upon your support to complete the post-production of the last 8 episodes in the series. We are on a roll and we need you now!

