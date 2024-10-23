Dr Rima Laibow of Catalytic Conversations Interviews RG911 on WTC Destruction
Dr. Rima Laibow and Connie Shields of “Catalytic Conversations” are hot on the trail of the United Nations takedown. They encouraged us to present the 9/11 World Trade Center evidence — so we did!
“Where Did the Towers Go?: The Evidence of Directed Energy Technology on 9/11”
Dr. Judy D. Wood ( now sent to Censors’ psychological-denial memory holes )
Dr. Judy Wood, a professor at Clemson University with degrees in civil engineering, engineering mechanics, and materials engineering science, asked after the 9/11 catastrophe: How did two of the world's tallest buildings all but disappear, and faster than traditional physics can explain?
Over a half mile of vertical building height, containing nearly 150 football fields of floor space, was reduced to a near-level field of dust and debris, where rescue workers walked horizontally or rappelled into empty caverns to look for survivors. How was this possible given the standard laws of engineering and physics?
The 9/11 Commission Report bypassed this central issue, as did the report of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Contrary to its stated objective of determining "why and how WTC 1 and WTC 2 collapsed," the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) made the stunning admission that it did not investigate how the towers fell.
Neither the standard view—that the Twin Towers collapsed from fire—nor the standard opposition view—that they were intentionally detonated by "thermite explosives"— explains the evidence, nor do they follow the laws of engineering and physics.
Dr. Wood left Clemson to research the 9/11 conundrum full time, and she has focused her research strictly on physical evidence and scientific principles. Where Did the Towers Go? provides an understandable, credible, and photo-enhanced summary of Dr. Wood's disturbing findings, which resulted in her lawsuit against the CONtractors of the NIST report.