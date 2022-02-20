Dr. Andrew Kaufman: "No Proof of Covid19 Virus" - from Anarchapulco
Our Guest on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED!
Dr. Andrew Kaufman, perhaps the most popular speaker at Anarchapulco 2022, is one of the world’s foremost critics of the US Government and CDC policies regarding the claimed isolation and identification of the actual Covid19 virus. He has also criticized the safety and effectiveness of the worldwide vaccination program.
We hung out with Andy at the Casa Jaguar hotel in Acapulco in the morning before the intense conference schedule began where we were co-keynote speakers, and we realized that we had a whole lot more in common than either of us could have imagined. He is clearly a 9/11 truther, and whole lot more.
Andy Kaufman, M.D. is a natural healing consultant, inventor, public speaker, forensic psychiatrist, and expert witness. He completed his psychiatric training at Duke University Medical Center after graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina, and has a B.S. from M.I.T. in Molecular Biology. He has conducted and published original research and lectured, supervised, and mentored medical students, residents, and fellows in all psychiatric specialties. He has been qualified as an expert witness in local, state, and federal courts. He has held leadership positions in academic medicine and professional organizations. He ran a start-up company to develop a medical device he invented and patented.
Faculty Positions
Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, SUNY Upstate Medical University
Vice President, Psychiatry Faculty Practice Corporation, SUNY Upstate Medical University
Medical Director of Faculty Practice, SUNY Upstate Medical University
Assistant Director, Forensic Psychiatry Fellowship, SUNY Upstate Medical University
Consulting Expert Witness, Syracuse University Law School
Education
Medical University of South Carolina, Doctor of Medicine
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, BS in Biology
Training
American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology Board Certification in Psychiatry and Forensic Psychiatry (2011)
SUNY Upstate Medical University, Fellowship in Forensic Psychiatry
Duke University School of Medicine, Resident in Psychiatry
Publications
Knoll JL and Kaufman AR. Suicide in Correctional Settings: Epidemiology, Risk Assessment, and Prevention. Principles and Practice of Forensic Psychiatry edited by Richard Rosner, 3rd edition, 2017.
Way BB, Kaufman AR, Knoll JL, Chlebowski, S: Suicidal Ideation among Inmate-Patients in State Prison: Prevalence, Reluctance to Report, and Treatment Preferences. Behavioral Science and the Law, 31(2): 230-8, 2013.
Kaufman AR, Way BB, Suardi E: Forty Years after Jackson v. Indiana. States’ Compliance with “Reasonable Period of Time” Ruling. Journal of the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law, 40:261-5, 2012.
Kaufman AR, Knoll JL, Way BB, Leonard C, Widroff J: Survey of Forensic Mental Health Experts on Pro Se Competence After Indiana v. Edwards: Towards an Evidence-Based Pro Se Competency Standard. Journal of the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law, 39:565-70, 2011.
Knoll JL, Leonard C, Kaufman AR, Way BB: A Pilot Survey of Trial Court Judges’ Opinions on Pro Se Competence after Indiana v. Edwards. Journal of the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law, 38:536-9, 2010.
Kaufman AR, Way B: North Carolina Resident Psychiatrists Knowledge of the Commitment Statutes: Do They Stray from the Legal Standard in the Hypothetical Application of Involuntary Commitment Criteria? Psychiatric Quarterly, 2010; 81(4): p.363.
Kaufman, AR: More on DSM-5: Will “Cross-Cutting” Butcher Clinical Psychiatry. Correctional Mental Health Report, 2010; 12(2): p. 21.
Kaufman AR: Are Psychiatrists Lexa-Professionals? Correctional Mental Health Report, 2010; 11(5): p. 71
Kaufman AR: Should We Use Law Enforcement for Emergency Transportation of People With Mental Illness? American Journal of Psychiatry 2007; 164(3): Residents’ Journal p. 3