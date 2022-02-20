Dr. Andrew Kaufman, perhaps the most popular speaker at Anarchapulco 2022, is one of the world’s foremost critics of the US Government and CDC policies regarding the claimed isolation and identification of the actual Covid19 virus. He has also criticized the safety and effectiveness of the worldwide vaccination program.

We hung out with Andy at the Casa Jaguar hotel in Acapulco in the morning before the intense conference schedule began where we were co-keynote speakers, and we realized that we had a whole lot more in common than either of us could have imagined. He is clearly a 9/11 truther, and whole lot more.

Andy Kaufman, M.D. is a natural healing consultant, inventor, public speaker, forensic psychiatrist, and expert witness. He completed his psychiatric training at Duke University Medical Center after graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina, and has a B.S. from M.I.T. in Molecular Biology. He has conducted and published original research and lectured, supervised, and mentored medical students, residents, and fellows in all psychiatric specialties. He has been qualified as an expert witness in local, state, and federal courts. He has held leadership positions in academic medicine and professional organizations. He ran a start-up company to develop a medical device he invented and patented.

Dr. Kaufman gave some smaller workshops at Anarchapulco in The Secret Garden, the venue in Acapulco Mexico, which Gail and I attended and learned how to take charge of our own health, naturally, in these uncertain times.

Faculty Positions

Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, SUNY Upstate Medical University

Vice President, Psychiatry Faculty Practice Corporation, SUNY Upstate Medical University

Medical Director of Faculty Practice, SUNY Upstate Medical University

Assistant Director, Forensic Psychiatry Fellowship, SUNY Upstate Medical University

Consulting Expert Witness, Syracuse University Law School

Education

Medical University of South Carolina, Doctor of Medicine

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, BS in Biology

Training

American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology Board Certification in Psychiatry and Forensic Psychiatry (2011)

SUNY Upstate Medical University, Fellowship in Forensic Psychiatry

Duke University School of Medicine, Resident in Psychiatry

