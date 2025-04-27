Richard Gage, AIA, Architect presents to the Brannon Howse audience the essence of the scientific forensic evidence of the explosive destruction of all 3 WTC high-rises on 9/11 in this 1-Hr+ presentation. Speaking to hundreds of thousands of 9/11 Truth newcomers, we provide via host Brannon Howse, a Christian conservative 24-hours 1M-views/day TV news show at WorldViewNews.com

You'll learn everything you need to know about the technical evidence in the 9/11 False Flag Operation.

00:00 Introduction and Guest Announcement

01:03 Senator Ron Johnson's Bold Statements

03:28 Congressman Kurt Weldon's Interview with Tucker Carlson

06:04 Richard Gage's Background and Organization(s)

07:22 The Third Tower to be destroyed on 9/11

10:05 Building Seven's Collapse Analysis

18:41 Eyewitness Accounts of Explosions

22:54 Foreknowledge and Predictions of Collapse

32:29 Thermite and Extreme Heat Evidence

36:36 Molten Iron and Sulfur Residues

40:34 Nanotechnology and Super Thermite

41:33 Scientific Analysis and Findings - Nanothermite

42:00 Conclusion and Call for Investigation

42:11 Molten Iron Microspheres and Red Gray Chips

43:31 Peer-Reviewed Paper and Nanotechnology

43:52 Controlled Demolition Evidence

44:41 Documentary Film Series

45:51 Twin Towers Collapse Analysis

48:00 NIST's Crush Down, Crush Up Theory

52:22 Explosions and Flashes of Light

53:19 Eyewitness Testimonies of Explosions

56:10 Symmetrical Destruction and Explosive Ejections

01:01:54 Missing Concrete and Pulverization

01:05:03 Fraudulent Engineering Calculations by Bazant adopted byy NIST

01:06:39 Demolition Access

01:09:31 Illegal Destruction of Evidence

