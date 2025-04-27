RichardGage911

JEBBER
1h

I was there from the moment I heard any of the buildings might come down, and then seeing how they did, I found it incredible that any number of engineers and physicists to come forward. I waited years. I did what I could supporting the great writers and gatherers of information (Do not forget the great Michael Rivero and his wonderful wife Clare who did more than most from very early on. So many unsung. Let them be remembered.) I was maybe the first person to follow and thumbs up and comment on Richard Gage's testimony. I was there from the beginning. Time is now.

JEBBER
1h

Thank you Brannon Howse, very good on you and your network. Is truth your concern? We shall see, instead of ignoring you. Because you made this correct and powerful decision to enhance the support for investigation made public and given credence. The work is done, it was clearly a conspiracy and we must acknowledge and charge the individuals delinquent or deliberate. This will extend to the media that has dutifully withdrawn attention on behalf of the co-conspirators. Maybe we can get back to things we care about, like truth. There is room for all where there is truth.

