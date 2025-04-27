Diving into the WTC Evidence | Explosive Destruction of the 3 Skyscrapers on 9/11
1-Hour+ RG911 Master Presentation/Interview on the 1M-Views-per-Day WorldViewTube.com Mega-Platform with Brannon Howse
Richard Gage, AIA, Architect presents to the Brannon Howse audience the essence of the scientific forensic evidence of the explosive destruction of all 3 WTC high-rises on 9/11 in this 1-Hr+ presentation. Speaking to hundreds of thousands of 9/11 Truth newcomers, we provide via host Brannon Howse, a Christian conservative 24-hours 1M-views/day TV news show at WorldViewNews.com
You'll learn everything you need to know about the technical evidence in the 9/11 False Flag Operation.
What you’ll learn:
00:00 Introduction and Guest Announcement
01:03 Senator Ron Johnson's Bold Statements
03:28 Congressman Kurt Weldon's Interview with Tucker Carlson
06:04 Richard Gage's Background and Organization(s)
07:22 The Third Tower to be destroyed on 9/11
10:05 Building Seven's Collapse Analysis
18:41 Eyewitness Accounts of Explosions
22:54 Foreknowledge and Predictions of Collapse
32:29 Thermite and Extreme Heat Evidence
36:36 Molten Iron and Sulfur Residues
40:34 Nanotechnology and Super Thermite
41:33 Scientific Analysis and Findings - Nanothermite
42:00 Conclusion and Call for Investigation
42:11 Molten Iron Microspheres and Red Gray Chips
43:31 Peer-Reviewed Paper and Nanotechnology
43:52 Controlled Demolition Evidence
44:41 Documentary Film Series
45:51 Twin Towers Collapse Analysis
48:00 NIST's Crush Down, Crush Up Theory
52:22 Explosions and Flashes of Light
53:19 Eyewitness Testimonies of Explosions
56:10 Symmetrical Destruction and Explosive Ejections
01:01:54 Missing Concrete and Pulverization
01:05:03 Fraudulent Engineering Calculations by Bazant adopted byy NIST
01:06:39 Demolition Access
01:09:31 Illegal Destruction of Evidence
I was there from the moment I heard any of the buildings might come down, and then seeing how they did, I found it incredible that any number of engineers and physicists to come forward. I waited years. I did what I could supporting the great writers and gatherers of information (Do not forget the great Michael Rivero and his wonderful wife Clare who did more than most from very early on. So many unsung. Let them be remembered.) I was maybe the first person to follow and thumbs up and comment on Richard Gage's testimony. I was there from the beginning. Time is now.
Thank you Brannon Howse, very good on you and your network. Is truth your concern? We shall see, instead of ignoring you. Because you made this correct and powerful decision to enhance the support for investigation made public and given credence. The work is done, it was clearly a conspiracy and we must acknowledge and charge the individuals delinquent or deliberate. This will extend to the media that has dutifully withdrawn attention on behalf of the co-conspirators. Maybe we can get back to things we care about, like truth. There is room for all where there is truth.