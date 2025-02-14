Are you curious about the recent photo we posted? — I’m going to tell you about it!

Yes, that’s actually my husband Richard Gage in that mine! It’s not an AI image — except for the big “9/11” in the rock that we added. (Or did you miss that?)

It was the summer of 2017, and we had been together for almost a year and a half. We decided to visit historic Wallace, ID — my old childhood stomping grounds.

Several museums there showcase the industries that caused this tiny little town to boom in the 1800s and clear into the mid-1900s. Nestled between two mountains in a very small valley, way up in the Northern Panhandle of Idaho, Wallace was home to very successful industries — particularly mining, logging, and, yes, brothels. I grew up there during the late 1970’s, and all of these industries were alive and flourishing during that time.

Being an architect, Richard loves looking at old historical buildings, and boy, does Wallace provide an abundance of that! We scheduled a day of touring, which included a trolley car ride that tours the town, pointing out the most iconic buildings and history. We visited an old train station and a couple of walk-through guided museums (including a perfectly preserved brothel, complete with all original furniture, bedding, decorations, and even their bookkeeping).

But, the big highlight for us was a guided tour of the original Sierra Silver Mine. After donning the required hard hats, we walked through the mine shaft, past the ore carts on rails, and into the spooky, dimly lit cave with an actual drill-hammer tool that they used to break out the rock seeking the silver ore. They encouraged us to take a position behind the drill, so of course, Richard couldn’t miss the opportunity to experience firsthand being a miner for that moment — and I got the shot!

Larry turned it into a “mining for 9/11 Truth” meme! Here’s another format — please share them widely.

And here’s the square version:

Help us Mine for 9/11 Truth!

Thank you for joining us on this little detour from our usual RichardGage911 content. It’s nice to take a breath and step away from the craziness that is out there once in a while.

Visit RichardGage911.org