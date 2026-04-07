This is a very recent and powerfully delivered 2025 film by Ken Jenkins based on David Ray Griffin’s book and presentation of the “collapse” of World Trade Center Building 7 on 9/11/01. The work of the late and great author of 14 books on the subject of 9/11 exposes the fraud of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in their Final Report on this building’s destruction.

WTC7 collapse: 47-story building fell at 5:21 PM on 9/11, nearly 7 hours after the Twin Towers

Not hit by plane: Only had scattered fires, making it allegedly the first fire-proofed steel-framed high-rise to collapse from fire alone

Collapse characteristics: Fell straight down in less than 7 seconds into a 4-story pile of rubble