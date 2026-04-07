David Ray Griffin Exposes Explosive WTC 7 Collapse in New Documentary by Ken Jenkins
Based on the Exceptional DRG Book "The Mysterious Collapse of World Trade Center Building 7"
This is a very recent and powerfully delivered 2025 film by Ken Jenkins based on David Ray Griffin’s book and presentation of the “collapse” of World Trade Center Building 7 on 9/11/01. The work of the late and great author of 14 books on the subject of 9/11 exposes the fraud of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in their Final Report on this building’s destruction.
Key Points
The Collapse Event
WTC7 collapse: 47-story building fell at 5:21 PM on 9/11, nearly 7 hours after the Twin Towers
Not hit by plane: Only had scattered fires, making it allegedly the first fire-proofed steel-framed high-rise to collapse from fire alone
Collapse characteristics: Fell straight down in less than 7 seconds into a 4-story pile of rubble
Mystery acknowledged: Structural engineers had “no answer” to why Building 7 came down
NIST Investigation Problems
Ignored Physical Evidence:
Severely melted steel with “Swiss cheese” appearance (requiring 2,700°F, far above fire temperatures)
Spherical iron particles in dust (150x normal levels, indicating melted iron)
Molten metal found at temperatures up to 4,700°F (molybdenum melting point)
Unreacted nanothermite found in WTC dust (high explosive)
NIST never tested for explosives despite guidelines requiring such tests
Ignored Testimonial Evidence:
118 FDNY firefighters reported explosions (dismissed as insufficient evidence)
Multiple witnesses described “molten steel” in the rubble
Barry Jennings (city official) reported massive explosion in WTC7 before 9:30 AM, while both towers still stood
Jennings and Michael Hess trapped for 1.5 hours after explosion on 6th floor
NIST refused to release interview transcripts via FOIA request
Scientific Fraud Allegations:
Fabrication: Falsely claimed girders had no shear studs (contradicted their own 2004 report)
Falsification: Claimed large fires on 12th floor at 5 PM (own 2004 report stated floor “burned out by 4:45 PM”)
Timeline manipulation: Changed Jennings/Hess timeline to match North Tower collapse at 10:28 AM
The Free Fall Admission
Initial Denial:
NIST claimed collapse took 40% longer than free fall
Stated free fall would require “no structural components below” and violate physics
Forced Admission:
Physics teacher David Chandler proved 2.5 seconds of free fall through video analysis
NIST’s final report (page 607) admitted “free fall descent over approximately eight stories...for approximately 2.25 seconds”
NIST removed all claims that analysis was “consistent with physical principles”
Implication: Free fall requires zero resistance, meaning structural supports must have been removed (indicating explosives)
Political Context
NIST’s Compromised Position:
Agency under Bush-Cheney administration’s Department of Commerce
15,000+ scientists (including 52 Nobel laureates) accused the administration of distorting science for political ends
Former NIST employee: agency “fully hijacked from scientific into political realm”
All WTC work required approval from Commerce Dept., NSA, and Office of Management & Budget
Barry Jennings Death
Died mysteriously two days before NIST’s August 2008 press conference (age 53)
Private investigator refused case, stating “this is a job for the police” after initial investigation
Death prevented him from contradicting NIST’s account of his testimony
Conclusion
The lecture argues that NIST’s report represents scientific fraud through:
Systematic omission of evidence pointing to controlled demolition
Fabrication and falsification of data to support fire-collapse theory
Admission of physical impossibility (free fall without explosives) while maintaining official narrative
The speaker characterizes the official explanation as a “body of lies” that contradicts basic physics and eyewitness testimony, suggesting Building 7’s collapse is the “Achilles heel” of the official 9/11 narrative.
The man was a saint, David Ray Griffin
A man too good for this world.