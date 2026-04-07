RichardGage911

RichardGage911

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Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
7d

The man was a saint, David Ray Griffin

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Jim Hogue's avatar
Jim Hogue
6d

A man too good for this world.

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