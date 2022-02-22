He’s still going strong after 50 years! I can vouch for him! Gail and I connected and had lunch with the original, the only, Dave vonKleist in Kalispell MT where we spoke to a group of 100 last month. He’s been to Central America and back again with plenty of adventures to show for it.

Dave is the creator of one of the first 9/11 Truth films 9/11 In Plane Sight. Perhaps his most unique research was to highlight the “pod” under the plane’s fuselage along with a huge flash of light that was revealed in no less than four independent videos of the plane impact at the South Tower. We discuss this in detail in this interview that reacquaints us with this history-making filmmaker​

Dave also founded the popular hard-hitting truth-telling “Power Hour” radio show along with with Joyce Riley.

Dave’s second film, 9/11 Ripple Effect, was described as “9/11 In Plane Site on steroids” thanks to interviews with some key people, experts in their field. If you only have time to watch one of the documentaries, Dave recommends you watch The Ripple Effect.

From the description of this historic DVD: “Why were America and the world never shown the video and photographs of the Pentagon, BEFORE the outer wall had collapsed showing only one 16 ft. hole. Many people do not realize that the outer wall did not collapse until almost 30 minutes after the initial impact. See these astonishing photographs and video footage for the first time. Given that the outer wall of the Pentagon had not yet collapsed and the only hole is approximately 16 ft. in diameter - how does a jetliner over 44 feet tall and 125 ft. wide fit into that hole as shown in the crystal-clear and close-up photographic evidence from the Pentagon? Furthermore, can physics explain why there is no damage to the Pentagon's upper floors where the tail section would have hit? How does a Boeing 757, constructed from lightweight aluminum, penetrate over 9 ft. of steel reinforced concrete?”

“Photographs and recently discovered computer animations help shed light on this unexplained feat of physics. An examination of the photographs and video footage taken at the Pentagon illustrate many inconsistencies with the official D.o.D. account. What really hit the Pentagon? Why is the Flight Data Recorder information for Flight #77 inconsistent with the official story? Why won't the FBI release over 80 video tapes collected in the first hours of the attack that would help shed light on what really happened at the Pentagon?”

“Why were there numerous reports of bombs & explosions going off in and around the WTC before any buildings had collapsed? Hear & see the testimony of the reporters, rescue teams and eyewitnesses who tell a different story of potential demolition charges, unexplained explosions.”

Produced & Written by William Lewis & Dave vonKleist. Directed by William Lewis.

Most people don’t realize that Dave vonKleist became a professional musician at nineteen with a folk-rock band, (Dandelion Wine, produced by Richie Havens!)

Some of the best truth music is right here on his website DavevonKleist.com like this one: https://www.davevonkleist.com/dave-vonkleist-the-albums

