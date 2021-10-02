Dark September, Phoenix Rising 2
RE-POSTED: How Getting Fired from AE911Truth is Transforming Me
This, our first video podcast, is now re-posted — on Rumble. (YouTube removed it from their platform citing “Medical Mis-information”!)
I'm Richard Gage, AIA, Architect — founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. I'm now flying solo from AE911Truth. Join me as I venture out on my own with my wife Gail at RichardGage911.org.
This is my story of the worst, and the best, month of my life - September 2021. Find out how I made he biggest mistake of my life, and was let go by AE911Truth—the organization that I founded, nurtured, and grew for 15 years. Please also see the letter to my supporters.
Join us weekly for an out-of-the-box unleashed experience in video podcasting. I'll not only be sharing the 9/11 WTC explosive evidence, as I love to do, but we'll be looking behind closed doors, under rugs, and around the world, for answers to questions that many in the 9/11 Truth Movement aren't even ready to ask.
Watch our interviews with the likes of Niels Harrit, Kevin Ryan, Steven Jones, David Ray Griffin, Fran Shure, from the 9/11 Truth Movement, and many others who will take us out of our WTC comfort zone and further down the 9/11 rabbit hole!
Now you're free to expose the financiers, Richard, ... Where you began with Jim Hoffman and me. the book Waking Up From Our Nightmare and the DVD "9/11 Guilt" in 2006. You'll see that COVID-19 connects to the same orchestrators and profiteers as " '9/11' " and that it connects to World Wars I and Ii, too. Welcome to your energy!
Spike Lee would have ‘pulled it’ regardless . Lee is fake . 911 was an Israeli USA inside job . Regardless of all other inside jobs . Spike Lee is fake . How can he live with himself