This, our first video podcast, is now re-posted — on Rumble. (YouTube removed it from their platform citing “Medical Mis-information”!)

I'm Richard Gage, AIA, Architect — founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. I'm now flying solo from AE911Truth. Join me as I venture out on my own with my wife Gail at RichardGage911.org.

This is my story of the worst, and the best, month of my life - September 2021. Find out how I made he biggest mistake of my life, and was let go by AE911Truth—the organization that I founded, nurtured, and grew for 15 years. Please also see the letter to my supporters.

Join us weekly for an out-of-the-box unleashed experience in video podcasting. I'll not only be sharing the 9/11 WTC explosive evidence, as I love to do, but we'll be looking behind closed doors, under rugs, and around the world, for answers to questions that many in the 9/11 Truth Movement aren't even ready to ask.

Watch our interviews with the likes of Niels Harrit, Kevin Ryan, Steven Jones, David Ray Griffin, Fran Shure, from the 9/11 Truth Movement, and many others who will take us out of our WTC comfort zone and further down the 9/11 rabbit hole!