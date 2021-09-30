WOAH….! MY VIDEO WAS REMOVED BY YOUTUBE FOR “INAPPROPRIATE CONTENT” INCLUDING “MEDICAL MISINFORMATION”:

“YouTube doesn’t allow content that explicitly disputes the efficacy of local health authorities’ or World Health Organization (WHO) guidance on social distancing and self isolation that may lead people to act against that guidance. Watch the new upload on Rumble:

Welcome to our first video Podcast! I'm Richard Gage, AIA, Architect - founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. And I'm now flying solo from AE911Truth with my wife Gail. Join us on our new venture out on my own at RichardGage911.org

This is my story of the worst, and the best, month of my life - September 2021. Why I made the biggest mistake of my life and was let go by AE911Truth--the organization that I founded and nurtured for 15 years.

Join us weekly for an out-of-the-box unleashed experience in video podcasting. I'll not only be sharing the 9/11 WTC explosive evidence, as I love to do, but we'll be looking behind closed doors, under rugs, and around the world, for answers to questions that many in the 9/11 Truth Movement aren't even ready to ask. Watch our interviews with the likes of Niels Harrit, Kevin Ryan, Steven Jones, David Ray Griffen, Fran Shure, and others who will take us out of our comfort zone and further down the rabbit hole.

Watch me wrestle with subject matter well outside of 9/11 such as other False Flag operations like the Oklahoma Murrah building and other bombings, mass shootings, riots, voter fraud, the sinking of the USS Liberty, and, no, don’t say it!……”COVID-19!”