Hi everyone! Gail and I are excited about what Stev, the wonderful editor of our '9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom' episodes has invented!

I just want to help him out because he's done such an amazing job for us on 911C2C. It's called a Video Wall, which is a kind of video bulletin board. Anyone can create video walls for FREE, and $5/month members can save them.

Check it out real quick on YouTube!

We don't make money on this — let's help out Stev who's charging only $25/hour for professional editing on 911C2C! It's our turn to help him out!

The 'Video Wall' allows you to create your own video bulletin board at TouchpointVideo where you can collect any number of videos from various platforms like YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute, Odysee, Vimeo, etc. We became members and very quickly created our own Crime Scene to Courtroom video which you can also share with anyone simply by sending the link:

https://watch.touchpoint.video/wall/?id=1758328584

or this:

Or whatever you want to search for and instantly populate on your wall!

Check out the Video Wall website:

https://watch.touchpoint.video/wall/

or from the Touchpoint.Video website:

https://touchpoint.video

Now, you don't have to go to all different kinds of YouTube pages and searches to collect your unique videos all in one place! Your wall can be for your entertainment, your research projects, or for marketing your business, or any other purpose.

Please share this email with each of your video-watching friends — they will appreciate it!

Here's a note from Stev. Let's show him some appreciation and check out this amazing Video Wall invention!

Hi everyone, Stev here coming to you from down under in Melbourne where it’s actually still Spring - and chilly. We’re envious of everyone who’s enjoying the last rays of Summer at the moment I can tell you. As the video editor of 9/11: Crime Scene To Court Room I’d like to mention what a pleasure it is working closely with Richard and the team on this project. They are all true heroes. I’ve been following Richard for quite a while before this so when he announced he was looking for assistance on the series I was happy to put my hand up. I’d also like to thank all of you for the great support you’ve shown us. It really has helped the project come to life.