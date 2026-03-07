We fixed our online Store — so here goes again!

Richard and I have some very exciting news to share with you! Over the past couple of years, whenever we've gone to conferences where we've set up our RG911 Evidence Booth and try to sell DVDs, many booth visitors tell us “I don’t have a DVD player anymore!” Well, they spoke, and we listened!

ANNOUNCING: Our most popular DVD has been downsized into USB Digital Wallet-Sized Media!

We found a very convenient new video delivery option that will work great for everyone. You just slide out the USB flash drive from the credit-card-sized unit and stick it in your computer or TV!

How Convenient is that? You don’t need your DVD player at all!

In fact, with the USB A to C adapter that we’ll send you at no extra cost, you can even pop it in most iphones and Android phones!

You’ll get one of these adapters free - enabling you to take Bravo 7 with you on the go - just pop it in your phone!

Now you don’t have to manage a bunch of space-consuming DVDs that sit on a shelf gathering dust because your DVD player is gone.

Richard and I greet visitors at our “RichardGage911 Evidence Booth,” working hard to sell our DVDs, which were the major source of funding for our conference speaking engagement, in this case in Orlando for the “Restore Freedom Rally.”

Wallet-sized — just like your credit cards — always with you

Contains the Documentary Calling out Bravo 7 and the trailer in (2) mp4 files

Just slide out the flash drive and pop it in your device

Digital USB to fit in your computer/TV

Comes with a free USB adapter to fit in your Smartphone!

Take it anywhere to watch/share/loan

We’ve chosen Paul Kaley’s compelling evidence-based documentary, Calling Out Bravo 7, as our very first video documentary to be made available in this new exciting format!

The USB flash card slides in and out of this credit-card-sized card. The card format protects it inside your wallet for use anywhere you happen to be, so you can plug it into your tablet, computer or TV and educate others!

Calling Out Bravo 7 — A film created by firefighters that examines the explosive destruction of WTC Building (Bravo) 7. Made in honor of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

This new 9/11 truth-telling tool is available now! Every 9/11 activist and truth-teller should have at least one of these cards in their wallet at all times. The normal price is $20, but it’s ON SALE for just $15 for one next week — until March 15 — and we’ll ship it to you FREE!

Use promo code BRAVO7 in our RichardGage911 online store.

Don’t miss out on this great opportunity! This is also an awesome way to support our work here at RichardGage911.

If you and other 9/11 truth-tellers support our new offering, then soon all of our videos will be available as well!

Our 9/11 Truth Mission won’t stop until there’s a new investigation! Please also consider supporting our work by becoming a paid subscriber to our our SubStack to help us “keep the lights on,” and you won’t miss any of our very important RichardGage911 updates, news, and events!

