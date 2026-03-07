[Corrected] A 9/11 Truth DVD in Your Wallet?! Carry Your 'Calling Out Bravo 7' Documentary in Your Wallet! | Credit-Card-Size Digital USB Media Flash Card!
Always with you to Watch/Share/Loan!
We fixed our online Store — so here goes again!
Richard and I have some very exciting news to share with you! Over the past couple of years, whenever we've gone to conferences where we've set up our RG911 Evidence Booth and try to sell DVDs, many booth visitors tell us “I don’t have a DVD player anymore!” Well, they spoke, and we listened!
We found a very convenient new video delivery option that will work great for everyone. You just slide out the USB flash drive from the credit-card-sized unit and stick it in your computer or TV!
In fact, with the USB A to C adapter that we’ll send you at no extra cost, you can even pop it in most iphones and Android phones!
Now you don’t have to manage a bunch of space-consuming DVDs that sit on a shelf gathering dust because your DVD player is gone.
The new compact format:
Wallet-sized — just like your credit cards — always with you
Contains the Documentary Calling out Bravo 7 and the trailer in (2) mp4 files
Just slide out the flash drive and pop it in your device
Digital USB to fit in your computer/TV
Comes with a free USB adapter to fit in your Smartphone!
Take it anywhere to watch/share/loan
We’ve chosen Paul Kaley’s compelling evidence-based documentary, Calling Out Bravo 7, as our very first video documentary to be made available in this new exciting format!
This new 9/11 truth-telling tool is available now! Every 9/11 activist and truth-teller should have at least one of these cards in their wallet at all times. The normal price is $20, but it’s ON SALE for just $15 for one next week — until March 15 — and we’ll ship it to you FREE!
Don’t miss out on this great opportunity! This is also an awesome way to support our work here at RichardGage911.
If you and other 9/11 truth-tellers support our new offering, then soon all of our videos will be available as well!
