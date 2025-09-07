Independent journalist James Corbett has just released a wide-ranging interview with US Senator Ron Johnson, who will be a keynote speaker at Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025, taking place in Washington, DC, September 10th–12th.

In this unprecedented 40-minute conversation with the Senator, he recounts his journey from accepting the official 9/11 narrative to openly questioning it. He cites his “oversight” experience in the Senate and his growing awareness of government deception in cases ranging from JFK to COVID-19 as the reasons for his awakening.

Johnson to Corbett: “The grip on the legacy media in America is slipping!”

Asked why he is looking to hold a hearing on 9/11 now, Johnson told Corbett: “The only way I know of restoring public trust is by revealing the truth, making government and government agencies more trustworthy, which they currently are not.”

The senator also discussed the importance of giving 9/11 researchers a public platform, saying a Senate hearing could be “groundbreaking” in helping more Americans see the legitimate questions that remain unanswered.

This interview comes just days after Corbett’s conversation with former Congressman Curt Weldon — another Turning the Tide speaker — who has long advocated for a new 9/11 commission. Together, these discussions highlight the unprecedented political voices now stepping forward to challenge the official account nearly a quarter century later.

Johnson will be joined at the conference by Weldon, former Congressman Dennis Kucinich, whistleblowers Lt. Col. Anthony Shaffer and John Kiriakou, family members, scientists, and many others. In addition, Clayton Morris of REDACTED, and Tucker Carlson will be addressing the conference goers directly! This conference is historic!

