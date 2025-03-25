Curt Weldon has fired up the social media airwaves yet again after his confrontation last month on Jimmy Dore’s Podcast where he vowed he would not stop calling for a new 9/11 Investigation until they killed him. He mentioned the Building 7 problem yet again on Clayton Morris’ Redacted program the other day, in addition to his favorite geopolitical talking points — specifically Able Danger and the CIA complicity in 9/11. We’d love it, of course, if we could get him to focus more on the magazine of evidence that the 9/11 Truth Movement had condensed and published for him at his request.

Gail and I interviewed former Congressman Curt Weldon along with former Seattle Firefighter Captain Raul Angulo a couple of weeks ago as we took a short break from 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom and dipped our toes back into the podcast waters of RichardGage911:UNLEASHED! We sure enjoyed the passion of this firebrand Congressman:

Weldon and Angulo are both now allied with Protecting All Protectors Alliance, to engage an ambitious plan from the Congressman to bring answers regarding critical questions about the events of 9/11 to the Trump Team immediately after the January 20th Inauguration. Weldon cries out in the interview, “All I want is the truth. If the facts disprove what we say, so be it, but we deserve answers!”

Angulo critiques the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) report, citing contradictions with fundamental firefighting principles and structural engineering findings: “For a building like Building 7 to collapse symmetrically into its own footprint — it’s almost physically impossible without explosives… They didn’t even allow forensic analysis of the steel. How can we trust the official narrative?“

