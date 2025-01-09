The 9/11 Truth Movement is all of a sudden deeply motivated by the passion of one former Congressman, Curt Weldon. He has taken up the banner to add the 9/11 Truth evidence to his 7-point Fire and Emergency action committee agenda.

The 8th task force will be the evidence for the explosive destruction of the World Trade Center on 9/11. He has the commitment from JD Vance, Tulsi Gabbard, and Pete Hegseth to review all 8 points. We have prepared a detailed presentment of the evidence for the team, and we’re going to speak with our exceptional guests about it on this very special RichardGage911:UNLEASHED! podcast today!

Weldon has enlisted the PAPA team and others in the 9/11 TM to assemble the best WTC evidence, which he is packaging at the request of these top appointees on the Trump Team.

For three years now, the Protecting All Protectors Alliance (PAPA) has held powerful 9/11 Truth evidence booths at national conferences, attracting many firefighters to confront the explosive demolition of World Trade Center Building 7. We’ve signed up 600 firefighters to receive additional Building 7 information.

The Protecting All Protectors Alliance gathered firefighters to educate thousands of fire protection professionals at the National Fire Protection Association conventions 3 years in a row, which led us into the helpful hands of Congressman Weldon.

We’ve given a dynamic WTC 7 presentation on the floor of the National Fire Protection Association’s exhibition hall last June, featuring firefighter & textbook author Captain Raul Angulo of the Seattle Fire Department, SFD firefighter Erik Lawyer, UK firefighter/filmmaker Paul Kayley, and Architect Richard Gage. And we nailed it!

The WTC 7 presentation at the NFPA was the most well-attended of the entire conference. Speakers were firefighters Raul Angulo, Erik Lawyer, Paul Kayley, and myself architect Richard Gage.

The presentation attracted 2 international fire protection magazine editors who invited Capt. Angulo to write the definitive article "Did World Trade Center Building 7 really collapse due to an office fuel load fire?"

The PAPA website is packed with incredible content like Paul Kayley’s documentary on WTC 7, “Calling Out Bravo 7”

But he was inspired to write the article after watching the above documentary! Then the article took shape and has inspired so many of us in the 9/11 TM, including AE911Truth who interviewed him in this lively and informative exchange.

Well, guess whose attention that historic article attracted?

The firebrand former Congressman Curt Weldon has been trying for 2 decades to expose the fraudulent 9/11 Commission Report, which, along with the CIA, covered up and blocked critical information. He’s not only eager about our explosive evidence but will be addressing the Trump Team with it. Yes, he has already approached this with J.D. Vance, Pete Hegseth, and Tulsi Gabbard, who have asked for details — lots of them.

Regarding his work in the trenches since 9/11, the Congressman said to us in yesterday’s interview, “I have offended the Deep State, and that’s the problem and the battle that you’re going to have to fight!… You’re dealing with sinister people who put together plans to harm America and the world. I saw it. I lived it. And I’ve paid the price... The worst they can do is kill me.”

The Congressman has asked Captain Angulo to assemble a 9/11 truth dream team, who has tasked RichardGage911 with preparing the evidence of the WTC explosive demolition, which we have assembled and will post soon at https://RichardGage911.org.

Erik Lawyer will assemble the best of the 9/11 truth-telling firefighters to present their evidence. The engineers over at AE911Truth will be handling the structural evidence. And we will also include the best of the decade-plus legal work of the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry.

This opportunity to bring the summary of evidence to Team Trump is just the beginning of our effort. It will require all of us to ensure that their review gets done and gets done right. We will all be needed to hold their feet to the fire.

So, please support us today. RichardGage911 has been at the vanguard of this major effort in partnership with Captain Angulo and the Protecting All Protectors Alliance. We will work side by side, once again, with the Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth and others. The truth movement is united behind this important development, and we need you to back us!

