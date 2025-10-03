RichardGage911

RichardGage911

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Templeton's avatar
Lisa Templeton
3d

This is exciting news, Richard and Gail! you keep gaining momentum. I also love this list of questions. I am going to keep it handy to ask people.👏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephen Badhwar's avatar
Stephen Badhwar
3d

Great news, I trust that George's audience will be open to this evidence and will join the tide that will finally blow this story. Keep up the good work. We are making huge progress thanks to you and all the other courageous ones.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Richard Gage, AIA, Architect
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture