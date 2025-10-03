Too many all-nighters is never good. But this was worth it. We completed the Day 2 ‘Turning The Tide’ conference events on September 11th in Washington DC and celebrated at The Admiral in DC with all of our new friends until after midnight. Then right back to work — a 2-hour interview with the largest audience we’ve had — Coast to Coast AM Radio with a weekly viewership of three million! George Noory — then it was right back to work, preparing all the PowerPoint presentations for the next and final conference day!

Here is the audio reply without all the commercial breaks — lucky you!

Get Us More Interviews Like This!

From CoastToCoastAM.com:

“Coast to Coast AM airs on more than 600 stations in the U.S., as well as Canada, Mexico and Guam, and is heard by nearly three million weekly listeners. With host George Noory, it is the most listened to overnight radio program in North America.

A media phenomenon, Coast to Coast AM deals with UFOs, strange occurrences, life after death, and other unexplained (and often inexplicable) phenomena. Coast to Coast AM is overnight talk radio with daytime ratings.”

I try to address each of these questions in my longer interviews when I’m given the time:

WTC Building 7

Free-fall

1. How is it possible that 47-story Building 7 fell suddenly, symmetrically in free-fall acceleration, without any resistance from any of its 81 columns?

a. Why did NIST deny its free-fall for 7 years, only to be proven wrong?

Symmetry

2. How, if Building 7 was damaged in the north-east corner on floor 12, as per the NIST report, could it fall symmetrically downward?

a. Shouldn’t the building have tilted toward its damaged side, and not fall straight down through the path of what was the greatest resistance?

Fires

3. How could a few, small, and scattered normal office fires have brought this Type-1 fire-protected steel-frame skyscraper down, when several dozen examples of much hotter, much larger, and longer-lasting fires have never in history brought down such a building?

4. How could normal office fires take out all the columns in the building sequentially, floor by floor, in 7 seconds?

5. Why aren’t all the firefighters concerned, in the wake of the NIST report during the last 24 years, that such normal fightable fires can now bring skyscrapers down on top of them, and on top of the public who are told to “defend in place” in the building (and not obstruct access by firefighters)?

6. Why are these same firefighters calling for a new investigation of the NIST report itself?

Controlled Demolition

7. Since the collapse of Building 7 looks exactly like a controlled demolition, why did NIST avoid serious consideration of this hypothesis?

8. How could a 40 K-ton moment-resisting and X-braced structural steel frame collapse like a house of cards in 7 seconds, with most of its columns and beams severed one from another?

9. Why does WTC 7 have all of the key features of typical controlled demolition, and none of the features of collapse by fire?

Explosions

10. Why didn’t NIST include in its report on WTC 7 the half-dozen witnesses of explosions before its collapse, and even claim that there were no witnesses?

11. What does it mean that Deputy Director of NY-Office of Emergency Management, Richard Rotanz, reported at noon, an elevator cab blown out of its hoist way, having landed down the hall 30 feet?

12. What does it mean that Barry Jennings was injured by explosions and subsequently trapped in the building before either Twin Towers collapsed?

Foreknowledge

13. Why did Chief Nick Visconti declare, “We’re moving the command post over this way, that building’s coming down!”?

14. How could Chief Hayden’s engineer declare, upon being asked, “how long until the building comes down?” – then accurately state, “In its current state, you have about 5 hours,” when no steel-frame fire-protected high-rise had ever come down due to fire alone?

15. Why are construction workers, while walking away from Building 7 and upon hearing an explosion from the building, looking straight into the CNN camera saying, “You hear that? Keep your eye on that building. That thing’s coming down. The building is about to blow up, flame and debris coming down”?

16. Why did former Air Force medic Kevin McPadden hear a “3-2-1” countdown on the radio, and subsequently hear explosions before Building 7 collapsed?

17. How could the BBC have announced, live on TV, the collapse of WTC 7 20 minutes before it actually collapsed?

18. How could CNN have announced the 10:45 AM collapse of a 50-story building (20 minutes later) that morning?

Expert Statements

19. Why are there more than 3,600 Architects & Engineers signed onto the petition at AE911Truth.org demanding a new 9/11 WTC investigation?

20. Why are their structural engineers making statements such as:

a. “A localized failure in a steel-framed building like WTC 7 cannot cause a catastrophic collapse like a house of cards, without a simultaneous and patterned loss of several of its columns at key locations within the building”?

21. Why did the top European-controlled demolition expert declare:

a. “That is controlled demolition. It’s been imploded. It’s a hired job. A team of experts did this?

22. Why did top forensic structural engineer, Prof. Leroy Hulsey from the University of Alaska, following a 4-year study of WTC 7, declare:

a. “The collapse of WTC 7 was a global failure involving the near-simultaneous failure of all columns in the building and not a progressive collapse, as claimed by NIST.

Extreme Heat / Molten Metal

23. What does it mean that FEMA, in their 2002 Report, including a metallurgical examination of the WTC 7 steel, revealed “a phenomenon never before observed in building fires… a liquid eutectic mixture containing primarily iron, oxygen, and sulfur formed during this hot corrosion attack on the steel...”

i. Why did NIST eliminate this metallurgical report from their final report?

24. Did Fire Protection Engineer, Jonathan Barnett, know, when he said, “steel members in the debris pile that appear to have been partly evaporated,” that it takes 4,000°F to evaporate steel? And that jet fuel and office fires don’t even rise to a third of those temperatures?

25. How are we to interpret the photos of bright yellow molten steel or iron pouring out of the crab claw excavators? And out of the South Tower minutes prior to its collapse?

26. Why are the first responders talking about “you get down in the pile, and you see molten steel flowing down the channel rails, like lava from a volcano”?

i. Do they know that it takes 3,000°F to melt steel? Do they know that office fire and jet fuel can only achieve half of these temperatures?

27. What can possibly explain the 3,000°F temperatures that are well-documented in the WTC Twin Towers aftermath?

a. Why is the evidence of ignited thermite found by so many first responders in the WTC pile?

Molten Metal

28. What does it mean that the US Geological Survey, RJ Lee Group, independently, documented billions of previously molten iron-rich microspheres in ALL of the WTC dust samples?

a. Where would the required 3,000°F come from? b. Could the thermite have created those molten iron microspheres?

29. Why is bright yellow molten steel or iron pouring out of the South Tower just minutes prior to its collapse?

30. What explains the 2009 peer-reviewed findings from the Niels Harrit research team of dual-layered red-gray chips of nano-thermite in all the independently collected dust samples they analyzed?

a. Why do they ignite at the same temperature as military grade “super-thermite”? b. Why do they produce molten iron-rich microspheres when ignited?

31. What does it mean that Harrit’s international research team concluded that the red layer of the red/gray chips in all of their WTC dust samples is active, unreacted thermitic material, incorporating nanotechnology, and is a highly energetic pyrotechnic or explosive material?

The Twin Towers

Official Explanation

32. Since the official explanation of the Twin Towers collapse is that the top section drove down the rest of the building, after weakening of the structural steel by fire, then what would it mean that this top section had actually been destroyed in the first 3 seconds of the collapse, telescoping in on itself, and that it is not even available after that to drive anything down to the ground?

a. If NIST claims that the top part of the building drove the rest of the building down to the ground, then why do none of the photos or videos show such a top part driving down? b. And why didn’t that top “pile driver” drive down the 800-foot-tall group of columns, standing for 6 seconds after the overall collapse?

33. Why did Zdenek Bazant, in the 9/13/01 submittal of his controversial paper to the Journal of Engineering Mechanics, use two times the mass in the upper section of the North Tower (above the floors of the plane impacts) and only 1/3 of the column strength in the section beneath it?

a. Why is this paper still today the key theoretical basis of NIST’s column failure theory?

34. Why does the destruction of the towers look more like a volcanic eruption than a building collapse, with upward, outward arching streamers, a geometry of fireworks, freely flying solid molten objects trailing thick white smoke clouds?

Witnesses of Explosions

35. Why are there 156 First Responder witnesses of explosions – seeing, hearing, feeling explosions – many of them BEFORE the towers ever came down?

36. Why did NIST claim that there were “no witnesses of explosions” when there were up to 200 total publicly available testimonies?

a. What did Fire Chief Frank Cruthers imply by his testimony, “… an explosion… appeared at the very top, simultaneously from all four sides, materials shot out horizontally. And then there seemed to be a momentary delay before you could see the beginning of the collapse.”?

37. Why did 36 local reporters on the day of 9/11 report the WTC destruction as an explosion-based event, with most of them actual witnesses of explosions?

a. Why did the mainstream national media change the story the next day to “fire-induced collapse”?

38. Why did the FBI, NYPD, and FDNY, on the day of 9/11, all state that they suspected that the explosives were used to bring down the towers, but change their story in the following week?

Seismic Evidence

39. Why did the seismic evidence from Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory document significant seismic events, in each tower, more than a dozen seconds before the planes hit the towers, corroborating the explosive testimony of William Rodriguez and others, of bombs in the basement before the plane hitting the building?

40. Why did the seismic evidence from Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory document significant seismic events in the North Tower, 5 seconds before the heaviest debris from each tower struck the ground? And in the South Tower, 7 seconds before any debris struck the ground?

a. Would the seismic evidence corroborate the testimony of the first responders who heard explosions before the towers fell?

41. Why did at least 3 of the tripod-mounted cameras on the ground and the rooftop “shake” 3 to 10 seconds before the towers fell?

a. Would the camera evidence corroborate the seismic evidence and the first responder’s explosive testimony?

Explosive Evidence

42. Since the damage from the planes and fires was so asymmetrical, why was the destruction so precisely symmetrical, all the way down each face of each tower?

a. Why do the videos show precise rows of individual explosions progressing down the towers, floor by floor?

43. Why do we see in the videos isolated pinpoint explosive ejections occurring 20, 40, and even 60 stories down below the zone of destruction in each tower?

Descent Profile and Speed

44. Why is the top section of each tower descending suddenly, smoothly, down–with no hesitation or “jolt” upon impact with the cold, hard, intact steel below the floors of plane impacts?

45. How is it possible that the top section of each tower descends at 2/3 of free-fall acceleration, without slowing down at all, but instead, speeding up, straight down through 80,000 tons of steel beneath as if it weren’t even there?

a. What happened to the steel?

Lateral Ejection of Steel

46. Why do we see the lateral ejection out of each of the towers of hundreds of freely flying structural steel sections weighing 4 to 8 tons, at 80mph, landing up to 600 feet in every direction, impaling all of the surrounding skyscrapers?

a. Why are they trailing thick white smoke clouds when steel is not flammable in office fire, or jet fuel conditions? i. Could this be the other byproduct of thermite–aluminum oxide ash?

47. Since FEMA documents a 1200-foot diameter zone of structural steel outside each tower, how could the steel (1/3 of the weight of each tower) be available to crush the building below?

Missing Floors

48. Since there were 110 concrete floors, each an acre in size, and since they are not stacked up in pile of “pancakes” at the bottom, and since a third of the WTC dust in the 3” thick blanket across Lower Manhattan from river to river, is powdered concrete, then how are the concrete floors (also 1/3 of the weight of each tower) available to crush the building below?

49. What extreme-high temperature can reduce 90,000 tons of concrete in each tower back to its original aggregate, sand, and cement powder?

Demolition Access

50. How could the perpetrators gain access to the towers to plant high-energy explosives and incendiaries?

a. Could a massive fireproofing upgrade project in the months and years before 9/11 provide access to the underside of the floor systems? b. Is it a coincidence that the WTC fireproofing upgrades occurred mostly on the floors that were, in turn, hit by the planes on 9/11? c. Could the largest elevator modernization in the world in the 9 months before 9/11 provide access to the core columns and beams? d. Is it a coincidence that Ace Elevator employees were pulled out of the towers that day for a “union meeting”?

Destruction of Evidence

Why was 99% of the WTC structural steel loaded onto barges starting just 2 weeks after 9/11, and shipped to China for recycling before structural engineers and metallurgists could get their hands on it and do a proper forensic investigation?

We Are Relying on YOU to Back Us!