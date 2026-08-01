If you’re planning to attend, now is the time to register for what promises to be a pivotal gathering in the history of the 9/11 Truth movement.

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New speaker announcement: Chris Martenson!

We’re thrilled to welcome Chris Martenson — scientist, economist, and one of the world’s leading voices on energy, financial systems, and societal resilience — to the Turning the Tide 9/11 lineup.

Speaking on the evening of Saturday, September 12, Martenson will explore the growing disconnect between physical reality and the official narratives that increasingly shape public life — a disconnect he says first emerged in the wake of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination and accelerated dramatically with the events of September 11, 2001.

Chris Martenson declares: “Whether the subject is war, energy, or public policy, physical reality always has the final word — and ignoring it carries consequences.”

Much like in his recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Martenson will explain why societies ultimately cannot escape reality, no matter how sophisticated the propaganda or how powerful the institutions driving false narratives.

He will argue that exposing the truth about 9/11 may be one of the most important steps toward creating a culture grounded in evidence, accountability, and reality before the widening gap between official narratives and the real world leads to even deeper economic, political, and social collapse.

Don’t miss the deep thinking and crystal clarity of Chris Martenson at Turning The Tide 2026!

Stay with us near the venue at a special group rate!

If you’re traveling to New York, we’ve secured an affordable group rate at the Aloft Harlem by Marriott , a short drive from El Museo del Barrio, the conference venue. Rooms are $255/night for kings and $270/night for double queens, but availability is limited, and the discounted rate expires August 16.

Most of our speakers and organizers will also be staying at the Aloft Harlem, making it the unofficial hub of the conference weekend.

It’s the perfect place to continue conversations at the end of each day, meet fellow attendees, and connect informally with speakers throughout the event.

For those flying in, LaGuardia is the closest airport to both the Aloft Harlem and the conference itself.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this landmark event. Get your ticket today, book your hotel room soon, and join us in NYC this September!

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