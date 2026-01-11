We hope that your New Year is off to a great start. 2026 should be the most productive year yet in the 9/11 Truth Movement for a number of reasons such as our work with Senator Ron Johnson and the completion of the 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom episodes!

But more on that later! We need to catch up first, going back to…. yes, 2024:

Thanks to Dan Noel and Gail who were tasked with the deep dive into our interview records, we now have an extraordinary summary-list of all of our 83 interviews in 2024 from that year along with links to most of them. Scroll through them find your favorite podcasters interviewing RichardGage911!

Who do YOU know that should be interviewing RichardGage911? Whose audience needs the 9/11 Truth most?!

In 2024, we were able to reach millions of people on both the 9/11-Truth and Covid-Truth fronts — liberals, conservatives, spiritually minded, patriots, etc., who ALL have one thing in common — they are good people seeking TRUTH! We've found that Truth truly does transcend the right-left duopoly. Whether it's the irrefutable evidence of controlled demolition of the three WTC Towers, the Parallels of 9/11 & Covid-19, or the Parallels of 9/11 & Gaza — humanity IS waking up to these, and many other, Deep State crimes against humanity.

Here are the interviews Richard completed in 2024. I’ll highlight some of the more interesting ones while sharing the links to the rest that I have access to.

January 2024: Another Strong Start

The year commenced with Richard engaging in several influential interviews. These discussions set the tone for the year ahead, emphasizing the importance of re-examining the narratives surrounding 9/11. ​

January 5 - 15.2k views

January 11 - 11k views

January 12

The Charlie Robinson Show

January 15 - 1.4k views

Amber May invited Richard to educate her viewers on the World Trade Center’s destruction in two installments. First, in mid-January, Richard primed the audience with the clear-cut controlled demolition of Building 7 and its technical cover-up.

January 17 / 1.5k views

A few days later, Richard came back to the Amber May show and developed the hard-hitting topic of the Twin Towers’ destruction.

January 19 / 1.6k views

January 23

Patriots Perspective with Christi Tasker

January 24

Robert Nobrega from Firebreathin’ Rob, Orlando, FL

January 25 / 1.2k views

Daryl and Randy from Patriots with Grit

January 31

James White of Northwest Liberty News , Kalispell (MT)

https://northwestlibertynews.com/2022/01/29/will-the-false-9-11-narrative-crumble-under-the-weight-of-a-new-investigation/

Jake Shields of Fight Back , Las Vegas (NV)

February: Keeping the energy going

Eric F. Coppolino of Planet Waves

On 2/5, Richard presented the evidence for controlled demolition:

Host Eric Francis was impressed enough to follow up with another interview on 2/23, this time broadening the panorama beyond 9/11:

February 12 / 3.3k views

Lance Cayko of Inside the Firm , Longmont, CO

The weekly Inside the Firm podcast is addressed to architects, builders, and associated professionals. They invited Richard to explain to them a highly relevant aspect of 9/11 that their professional organizations have been ignoring for 2 decades.

February 8

Basecamp for Men with Tony Rezac: The 9/11 Red Pill ( audio )

February 20

February 22

THINK BIG with Michael Zellner : How did the Twin Towers and Building 7 really collapse?

February 22 - 35k views

March yielded yet more thought-provoking outreach…

March 5

March 12

March 16

Australian Podcaster Reptile Hybrid interviews RG911 (audio, no longer online)

March 18

March 25 - 36k views

March 30

March 31

April:

April 5

April 8

April 9

April 15

April 14

April 30

May:

May 7

May 13

May 16

May 22

May 23

May 27

Brett Bohl of the Ohio Brett Show interviews RichardGage911

May 23

May 24

May 27

May 30

June

June 4

July

July 2

July 5

July 10

The State of the Nation, on TNT with Bryan McClain: The Best 15-min 9/11 WTC Interview Ever | RichardGage911 Delivers!

July 12

July 19

July 25

Weekends with Jason Olbourne, on TNT

July 30

August:

August 4

Robert Morningstar of the Morningstar Report On Revolution Radio

August 22

Mark Attwood of the Mark Attwood Show

September - Another 9/11 Anniversary

Richard's insights were in high demand as the world marked another anniversary of the tragic events. He participated in 92 interviews during this period, reaching millions globally. Notable appearances included discussions with Luke Rudkowski and Donald Jeffries, where they delved deep into the intricacies of the 9/11 events and the quest for transparency. ​

September 4

September 5

Kristi Leigh of Get Free interviews Richard Gage: 9/11, One Of Many Inside Jobs

September 10

77k views

September 12

Un Ciudadano Cualquiera (“A Common Citizen, “ based in Spain) interviewed Richard with 2-way translation: UN CIUDADANO CUALQUIERA #588 (from minute 12 to 1:03) followed by a discussion of 9/11’s utmost importance to Europeans

September 20

September 21

September 27

October

October 6

October 7

October 13

Ahmed Elkholy of Geneva Academy Language Center hosted Richard over two shows:

Part 1 — Building 7:

October 15

Part 2 — The Twin Towers :

October 15

Dr. Rima Laibow of Catalytic Conversations

October 28

October 30 - 1.4k views

Evan McDermod of The Fifth Dimension Podcast

November:

November 4

November 7

Donna Brandenburg of Brandenburg News Network - Program 1 of 4

November 13

Dave Krieger from The Krieger Files interviews RichardGage911 (audio)

November 14

Donna Brandenburg of Brandenburg News Network - Program 2 of 4

November 21

Donna Brandenburg of Brandenburg News Network - Program 3 of 4

November 24

Scott Armstrong with Rebunked News Network : 9/11 Crime Scene To Courtroom | Richard Gage, AIA, Architect

November 22 - 2k views

The Monica Perez Show interviews RichardGage911

December:

December 5

Donna Brandenburg of Brandenburg News Network - Program 4 of 4

December 11

December 12

December 18 - 2.1k views

December 26

83 Interviews Total!

We were delighted to keep Richard so busy with these 2024 interviews because we reached tens of millions of people with the explosive truth about the destruction of these three skyscrapers. We believe that we had even more interviews in 2025. Stand by for that review next! And we need you to continue to support us in 2026! We will do our part speaking on behalf of you, in the 9/11 Truth Movement who care so much about exposing this evil. Will you do your part to support us?

Our extensive interviews and podcasts have played a pivotal role in educating the public and fostering millions of informed discussions on the critical topic of 9/11.

We have been led to numerous new platforms and have engage with diverse audiences worldwide. These interviews not only challenged prevailing narratives but also fostered critical discussions across various communities that we couldn’t have reached — without your critical support. Thank you! RichardGage911 is honored to be able to speak out for the last 20 years, and, if necessary the next 20!

​