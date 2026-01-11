Catching Up: RG911's 83 Interviews in 2024 — 2025 on Deck!
A Back-Glance at our Breakthrough 2024 interviews
We hope that your New Year is off to a great start. 2026 should be the most productive year yet in the 9/11 Truth Movement for a number of reasons such as our work with Senator Ron Johnson and the completion of the 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom episodes!
But more on that later! We need to catch up first, going back to…. yes, 2024:
Thanks to Dan Noel and Gail who were tasked with the deep dive into our interview records, we now have an extraordinary summary-list of all of our 83 interviews in 2024 from that year along with links to most of them. Scroll through them find your favorite podcasters interviewing RichardGage911!
But first, one key question: Who do YOU know that should be interviewing RichardGage911? Whose audience needs the 9/11 Truth most?! Consider downloading this introduction of RG911 and inviting them to interview Richard! Or let us know their contact info and we’ll invite them!
In 2024, we were able to reach millions of people on both the 9/11-Truth and Covid-Truth fronts — liberals, conservatives, spiritually minded, patriots, etc., who ALL have one thing in common — they are good people seeking TRUTH! We’ve found that Truth truly does transcend the right-left duopoly. Whether it’s the irrefutable evidence of controlled demolition of the three WTC Towers, the Parallels of 9/11 & Covid-19, or the Parallels of 9/11 & Gaza — humanity IS waking up to these, and many other, Deep State crimes against humanity. Therefore, the world wants to know these difficult and painful truths. Thank you for helping us to do our part to help wake up and educate so many people! We can afford to do all these interview only because YOU support us!
Here are the interviews Richard completed in 2024. I’ll highlight some of the more interesting ones while sharing the links to the rest that I have access to.
January 2024: Another Strong Start
The year commenced with Richard engaging in several influential interviews. These discussions set the tone for the year ahead, emphasizing the importance of re-examining the narratives surrounding 9/11.
January 5 - 15.2k views
January 11 - 11k views
January 12
The Charlie Robinson Show
January 15 - 1.4k views
MAGASCENE with Scott Zimmerman: Inside the Psyops of 9/11 and COVID
The Amber May Show
Amber May invited Richard to educate her viewers on the World Trade Center’s destruction in two installments. First, in mid-January, Richard primed the audience with the clear-cut controlled demolition of Building 7 and its technical cover-up.
January 17 / 1.5k views
A few days later, Richard came back to the Amber May show and developed the hard-hitting topic of the Twin Towers’ destruction.
January 19 / 1.6k views
January 23
Patriots Perspective with Christi Tasker
January 24
Robert Nobrega from Firebreathin’ Rob, Orlando, FL
January 25 / 1.2k views
Daryl and Randy from Patriots with Grit
January 31
James White of Northwest Liberty News, Kalispell (MT)
https://northwestlibertynews.com/2022/01/29/will-the-false-9-11-narrative-crumble-under-the-weight-of-a-new-investigation/
Jake Shields of Fight Back, Las Vegas (NV)
February: Keeping the energy going
Eric F. Coppolino of Planet Waves
On 2/5, Richard presented the evidence for controlled demolition:
Host Eric Francis was impressed enough to follow up with another interview on 2/23, this time broadening the panorama beyond 9/11:
February 12 / 3.3k views
Lance Cayko of Inside the Firm, Longmont, CO
The weekly Inside the Firm podcast is addressed to architects, builders, and associated professionals. They invited Richard to explain to them a highly relevant aspect of 9/11 that their professional organizations have been ignoring for 2 decades.
February 8
Basecamp for Men with Tony Rezac: The 9/11 Red Pill (audio)
February 20
Mark Bishofsky & Gunnar Balstad of The Truth Expedition: Indisputable Evidence of Controlled Demolition on 9/11
February 22
THINK BIG with Michael Zellner: How did the Twin Towers and Building 7 really collapse?
February 22 - 35k views
The Charlie Ward Show
March yielded yet more thought-provoking outreach…
March 5
Connecting the Dots with Dan Happel: Comparing 9/11, the COVID Pandemic, and Gaza
March 12
Truth For Health Foundation: Whistleblower Report – 9/11 TRUTHS: Conspiracy By Any Measure, Prelude to COVID Cover-Up (audio)
March 16
Australian Podcaster Reptile Hybrid interviews RG911 (audio, no longer online)
March 18
Charlie Simons Presents Do Not Talk with Richard Gage (irony intended)
March 25 - 36k views
The Alpha Warrior Show with Alfredo “Alpha” Luna: 9/11 EXPLOSIVE EVIDENCE - WTC 7 with RICHARD GAGE
March 30
The Joey Vantes Show
March 31
The Paranaughtica Podcast: A Discussion With Richard Gage, American Institute of Architects, About WTC Building 7 (audio)
April:
April 5
Ryan Donnelly of Paradigm Sherpas: THE BIGGEST LIE IN AMERICAN HISTORY? WITH RICHARD GAGE, AIA, ARCHITECT
April 8
The David Vance Show with Richard Gage
April 9
Vinn of Vinn Dogg Radio USA: Behind 9/11 with Richard Gage
April 15
The KEN MATTHEWS REPORT: Architect Richard Gage Shares Massive 9/11 Facts with Ken Matthews plus How Media Ignores the Truth
April 14
MOUNTAIN HIGH TIME on Revolution.Radio: Richard Gage, AIA, founder of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth
April 30
Faith Over Fear with Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD from Truth For Health Foundation: Richard Gage, AIA The Astounding Parallels of 9/11 & COVID
May:
May 7
Faith Over Fear with Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD from Truth For Health Foundation: Richard Gage PART II: Astounding Parallels of 911 & COVID
May 13
The Pirate Truth Podcast: RichardGage911 (audio)
May 16
The King’s Report Interviews: 9/11 Truth (Interview with Richard Gage)
May 22
The Big Mig Show with Lance Migliaccio and George Balloutine: 9/11, The Explosive Truth w/ Richard Gage
May 23
Shane Skwarek & Tim Philipps of Cocktails & Conspiracies: Building 7 & the Proof that 9/11 Was a Controlled Demolition
May 27
Brett Bohl of the Ohio Brett Show interviews RichardGage911
May 23
Jason Liosato - Peace Advocate: RICHARD GAGE – 9/11 EXPLOSIVE EVIDENCE
May 24
Truth Jihad with Kevin Barrett: Richard Gage, AIA, on 9/11 – October 7 Parallels
May 27
Michael Gray Griffith of Cafe Locked Out: 9/11 The day that changed our lives, But what really happened? Meet Richard Gage
May 30
Terry Newsome and Paul Drabik of Behind Enemy Lines: January 6th & September 11th, a prisoner and an architect destroy the narratives.
June
June 4
Connecting the Dots with Dan Happel: COMPARING THE EVENTS OF 9/11 & GAZA (audio)
July
July 2
Pelle Neroth Taylor on TNT News: Jason Isaac & Richard Gage (starts at minute 39)
July 5
The Muckrakers’ Andrew Eborn: Richard & Gail Gage — 9/11 WTC Destruction & Gaza Parallels
July 10
The State of the Nation, on TNT with Bryan McClain: The Best 15-min 9/11 WTC Interview Ever | RichardGage911 Delivers!
July 12
Jay Anderson of Project Unity: A New Investigation Into 9/11 With Richard Gage
July 19
Timothy Saunders, Kinthea, and Annetta Driskell of The Other Side of the News: RICHARD GAGE | VILLAINOUS VEXILLOLOGY #9/11 #Gaza #False Flag #Hamas
July 25
Weekends with Jason Olbourne, on TNT
July 30
Kim Yeater on Sovereign Radio: 9/11 & COVID-19 PARALLELS WITH RICHARD GAGE
August:
August 4
Robert Morningstar of the Morningstar Report On Revolution Radio
August 22
Mark Attwood of the Mark Attwood Show
September - Another 9/11 Anniversary
Richard's insights were in high demand as the world marked another anniversary of the tragic events. He participated in 92 interviews during this period, reaching millions globally. Notable appearances included discussions with Luke Rudkowski and Donald Jeffries, where they delved deep into the intricacies of the 9/11 events and the quest for transparency.
September 4
RB Ham of Beyond the Pale: Richard Gage goes Beyond The Pale
September 5
Kristi Leigh of Get Free interviews Richard Gage: 9/11, One Of Many Inside Jobs
September 10
Pastor Jonathan Shelley and Ben the Baptist of The Baptist Bias: Was 9/11 an Inside Job? | Guest: Richard Gage
Alexis Cossette-Trudel of Radio-Québec: L’entrevue de Richard GAGE - Les attentats du 11 Septembre 2001
77k views
The Alpha Warrior Show with Alfredo “Alpha” Luna: 9/11 SPECIAL EVENT - 24 HOUR BROADCAST - DAVE VONKLEIST & RICHARD GAGE (RG911 starts around 4:25)
The Nancy Kerner Show Interviews RichardGage911: “From Crime Scene to Courtroom,” Uncovering the Painful Truth with Special Guest Richard Gage
Luke Rudkowski, founder of We Are Change: Live W/ Mark Dice, Debate Breakdown And Architect's New Revelations (Richard starts at 1:13)
Sulaiman Ahmed on X (Twitter): THE TRUTH ABOUT 9/11 w/ @RyLiberty @RichardGage_911 @danhanley & MORE (audio, RG911 starts at minute 58)
September 12
Un Ciudadano Cualquiera (“A Common Citizen, “ based in Spain) interviewed Richard with 2-way translation: UN CIUDADANO CUALQUIERA #588 (from minute 12 to 1:03) followed by a discussion of 9/11’s utmost importance to Europeans
September 20
The Warren Thornton Show: 9/11 EXPLOSIVE EVIDENCE WITH RICHARD GAGE & WARREN THORNTON
September 21
Catherine Watters of The Family Industrial Complex aired an interview recorded on September 12: RICHARD GAGE of 911C2C.org & RichardGage911.org
September 27
Donald Jeffries : Don Jeffries talks 9/11 with Richard Gage
October
October 6
Michael Welch interviews RichardGage911 on Global Research: October 7, Anniversary of Two Wars based on False Flags, U.S.’s 9/11 and Israel’s 10/7 (transcript)
October 7
Catherine Watters of The Family Industrial Complex: RICHARD GAGE - Parallels between 9/11 and GENOCIDE IN GAZA
October 13
Ahmed Elkholy of Geneva Academy Language Center hosted Richard over two shows:
Part 1 — Building 7:
October 15
Part 2 — The Twin Towers:
October 15
Dr. Rima Laibow of Catalytic Conversations
October 28
October 30 - 1.4k views
Evan McDermod of The Fifth Dimension Podcast
November:
November 4
November 7
Donna Brandenburg of Brandenburg News Network - Program 1 of 4
November 13
Dave Krieger from The Krieger Files interviews RichardGage911 (audio)
November 14
Donna Brandenburg of Brandenburg News Network - Program 2 of 4
November 21
Donna Brandenburg of Brandenburg News Network - Program 3 of 4
November 24
Scott Armstrong with Rebunked News Network: 9/11 Crime Scene To Courtroom | Richard Gage, AIA, Architect
November 22 - 2k views
The Monica Perez Show interviews RichardGage911
December:
December 5
Donna Brandenburg of Brandenburg News Network - Program 4 of 4
December 11
Highway Diary with Eric Hollerbach interviews RichardGage911 (audio)
Breakfast with Vinnie interviews RichardGage911: The Richard Gage 9/11 Presentation, Part One
December 12
Stephen Harris & Chris Burke of Faith & Liberty Podcast: 9/11 Truth w/ Richard Gage AIA (Richard starts at 1 hour 8 minutes)
December 18 - 2.1k views
Wake Up with Sonia Poulton interviews RichardGage911: Wake Up Special: Lucy Letby, 9/11, Geoengineering, Manchester Arena Attack + Intel Lady (Richard starts at 1 hour 45)
December 26
Ginni and Kelly Powers of The Night Hawk on KSCO Santa Cruz Feature Richard Gage - WTC 1, 2, & 7 (audio)
83 Interviews Total!
We were delighted to keep Richard so busy with these 2024 interviews because we reached tens of millions of people with the explosive truth about the destruction of these three skyscrapers. We believe that we had even more interviews in 2025. Stand by for that review next! And we need you to continue to support us in 2026! We will do our part speaking on behalf of you, in the 9/11 Truth Movement who care so much about exposing this evil. Will you do your part to support us?
Our extensive interviews and podcasts have played a pivotal role in educating the public and fostering millions of informed discussions on the critical topic of 9/11.
We have been led to numerous new platforms and have engage with diverse audiences worldwide. These interviews not only challenged prevailing narratives but also fostered critical discussions across various communities that we couldn’t have reached — without your critical support. Thank you! RichardGage911 is honored to be able to speak out for the last 20 years, and, if necessary the next 20!
Join us!