Our guest on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED! is a former firefighter who is currently stirring up a hornets nest over at the National Fire Protection Association. We spent 3 days with him, Erik Lawyer, and the Boston 9/11 Truth volunteers at the NFPA annual convention representing the Protecting All Protectors Alliance.

Watch on Rokfin

Watch on Facebook after 1PM

Watch on LinkedIn after 1PM

We set up a WTC 7 evidence booth for the thousands of fire protection professionals and fire marshals, commissioners, and chiefs. Learn more about our booth at the Boston NFPA Convention.

Captain Angulo wrote the book on how to fight fires in structures – including high-rises.

Captain Angulo’s book is THE standard for fighting fires in buildings – written for the National Fire Protection Association

He has sent his own firefighters into burning skyscrapers in Seattle and has never had to worry about the buildings coming down on them – until now.

He’s concerned that the 2008 NIST report on the Salomon Brothers building (WTC 7) presents firefighters quite the problem – because for the first time in history a skyscraper is said to have been brought down by… get this – normal office fires. This has never happened before, or since. And he says that there have been much hotter, larger, and longer lasting fires in these buildings. So there it is – staring us in the face, and nobody in the industry is looking at it!

The Salomon Brothers building presents a new huge dichotomy for firefighters – and for the public who is told to wait in the burning building for the firefighters who need to get up uncrowded exit stairways to fight the fire!

Captain Angulo will present the dilemma to us – with all its ugly ramifications to the the building industry, the fire protection industry, to NIST, and especially to the NFPA.

JOIN OUR FAMILY OF SUSTAINING SUPPORTERS – JUST $7/MONTH!