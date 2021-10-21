Do you really know what happened with the airplanes and the hijackers on 9/11?

Our guest is Captain Dan Hanley, a retired civilian, military, and commercial airline pilot of 35 years who was illegally terminated in violation of RICO laws from United Airlines in 2003 for speaking out about his research on the 9/11 flights & hijackers.

Dan is an American citizen who has resided in Islamabad, Pakistan for over 10 years. He currently serves as director and international public spokesperson for the global grassroots effort 9/11 Pilot Whistleblowers. The website is 911pilots.org and the YouTube channel there is “911pilots”.