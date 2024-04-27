But, will you send him in to fight this particular fire at the National Fire Protection Association’s convention in Orlando?

We’re obviously making good progress to bring Captain Angulo and the PAPA team to the NFPA convention in Orlando this June. But, we’ve really got to heat it up now!

We’ve reserved the classroom theater for him.

We’ve reserved the evidence booth for him.

We’ve reserved the accommodations for him.

So, who will sponsor the Captain’s flight so that he can go?

and, who will support the printing of the flyers that he’ll be handing to the engineers, firefighters, and chiefs?

and, who will support our required $450 Lead Retrieval attendees badge scanner that he needs in order to work the convention floor — and bring in the NFPA VIP’s?

Captain Angulo has 40 years in the fire service in Seattle, but he’s never faced smoke like that of the fraudulent NIST report on WTC 7. He will be the featured guest of Protecting All Protectors Alliance (PAPA), who is ready to bring the explosive WTC 7 evidence to the convention floor with the intent to educate a thousand fire protection professionals!

In fact, this year we’ve been invited by the NFPA to present WTC 7 to 56 very fortunate fire professionals in the Expo Theater:

Richard Gage, AIA, will lead the presentation by introducing WTC 7. Captain Angulo will follow with the firefighting strategy dilemma, now upon the NFPA due to NIST’s willful obfuscation. Then Erik Lawyer will present his concerns for the firefighters in burning high-rises.

Watch Richard’s interview of Captain Raul Angulo & Erik Lawyer as they tell you what kind of education opportunity we are setting up this year at the NFPA in Orlando — and how you can help:

We will alert the fire protection professionals to the HUGE problem that the World Trade Center Building 7 NIST report presents for them: “If NIST is correct, and high-rises can now come down in 7 seconds due to normal office fires, then why are we still sending our firefighters up into high rises with much larger fires?! — and why are we keeping the tenants IN THE BUILDING instead of evacuating them?!”

The NIST results should have changed everything for High Rise Fire Operations, Safety, and Construction. They didn’t. No structural codes of substance were changed. We admonish attendees: “Let’s not gamble with the lives of our firefighters and the occupants of these buildings!”

300 fire protection officials, engineers, and firefighters, signed up to learn more last year — and the year before. They then received an invitation to watch the latest WTC 7 film — Calling Out Bravo 7!

This is how we can serve the 9/11 Truth Movement best — by bringing the truth about high-rise fires to those in the dark about World Trade Center 7! Here’s the card that we will hand to one thousand fire professionals at the convention:

SPECIAL GIFT:

For your $1,000 donation we will send you Paul Kayley’s fantastic “Calling Out Bravo 7” DVD autographed by our firefighting heroes, Raul Angulo and Erik Lawyer, along with architect Richard Gage:

This is the most comprehensive body of video evidence, particularly appropriate for firefighters, that has ever been assembled — and it is produced by firefighters!

Don’t miss out on this very special opportunity for those of you who can help at this important level of giving!

This PAPA Team of experts is exactly what the National Fire Protection Association needs in order to wake up! This is our fire protection industry — asleep at the wheel. PLEASE DO YOUR PART TOO!

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

Gail Gage

On behalf of Your PAPA Team, Erik, Raul, Chris, Richard