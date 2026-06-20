RichardGage911

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Michael Klingebiel's avatar
Michael Klingebiel
8d

What about the vehicles burning off site while paper flew around. Ive never heard an explanation of the melted vehicles.

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
8d

totally absurd to say DEWs did 9/11. however, DEWs did Lahaina Hawaii, Paradise California, Pacific Palisade California, and other fires around the world. DEWs are very real and they are used but they do not deliver enough energy to blow up the WTC.

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