Building 7 — All You Need to Know in 1-hour | Richard Gage Presents to BNN
Gubernatorial Candidate from Michigan, Donna Brandenburg interviews RichardGage911
This is the one to share with your skeptical friends who think they already know everything about the Twin Towers, “Well did you know a third tower was destroyed on 9/11?” you can query. “But… but…. what?!” they will retort. Play this one for them. According to the official narrative — no one died here, and according to statistics, most people never heard of it. But as soon as they see it, especially as presented here, they will agree with you that it could only be a controlled demolition. Then you’ve all of a sudden readied them to take a look at the next part in this interview series with Donna: The Twin Towers.
Watch and learn about the facts of Building 7:
And let us know what they say! Let us know how we could possibly make this presentation more clear than it already is. Thanks!
RichardGage911 is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I STUDIED 9/11 INSIDE OUT! Ilive right across the river and saw the alleged 2nd plane hit. I saw the buildings fall. Nothing has ever added up. And I love the fools who think they know it all when I discuss it, and when I ask them what about building 7? they say, "building what?" Freakin idiots who ,dont know, what they DONT know
Ill listen and read it Thanks Richard
Richard Gage has made a career of putting up buildings - and a side hustle out of tearing down LIES and false narratives.