RichardGage911

RichardGage911

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Woodworth's avatar
Elizabeth Woodworth
3d

Ever since the CIA murder of President John F. Kennedy, the media has been under the control of the deep state.

When they pulled off 9/11, the media willingly complied.

Then it got worse with Covid, during which major Twitter accounts were being shut down.

Fortunately, Elon Musk sold a lot of his Tesla stock to raise $44 billion to buy Twitter, the only platform in the world where major figures can challenge the media with the truth, which they are doing every day.

I believe that this is why 9/11 is finally opening up -- and especially to the persistence of the longtime champions of the truth, such as Richard Gage.

Congratulations, Richard!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
3d

Some folks just don't want to contemplate that the events of nine eleven are an Inside job, with all the ramifications and embarrassment....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard Gage, AIA, Architect
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture