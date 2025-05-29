RichardGage911

Discussion about this post

Faramarz
3d

When will it finally register with the American people that their only real enemy is their very own corrupted system of governance ruled by a private criminal cabal of Mafioso!

How many more false flags must rain upon them, killing their presidents, leaders, soldiers, sailors and ordinary citizens, before the penny finally drops?!

And then, what the f*** will they do about it?!! Nothing?! Wait for their turn in the queue at the slaughter house?!

My bet is the majority sheeple will fight to get to the front of the queue at the slaughter house.

What sad pathetic impotent society they have become!

James Morgan
3d

He'll never come to the realization that this was a Mossad operation. If he did, he would be assassinated. In a way, it's all a screen.

