The director of NIST became a director of the research lab where I worked. He was odd man, a crypto Jew named Dr. William Jefferies. He funded the quantum computer operation at the lab for about 10 years bringing in $1 billion of government money to build a quantum computer, which is impossible. Then he moved to the Stanford research Institute, SRI, which has 10 times the employees as the lab where I worked. It turns out that SRI is one of the few labs that makes nano thermite. Fancy that.

Just like the "USS LIBERTY" False Flag Attack, was pushed aside, ignored by our 3 Branches of Government, '9/11' is getting the same treatment! PROOF, that the Agents of the Demonic Undertakers of '9/11', are 'lodged like parasites', in all of America's power structures!! That, '9/11' could come to such a "SUCCCESFUL" horrors filled, bloody UNDERTAKING, is PROOF, the US Government Agencies, New York State-City Police, FBI, etc. were looking the other way, or outright ASSISTED, in the Demonic Pulling Down, of the WTC. Towers#1, #2, #7 Skyscrapers and the MURDER of some 3000 innocents, mostly American Citizens!! INSIDE JOB??That question MUST be Answered!

