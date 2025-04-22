Yet Another 9/11 Bombshell: WI Sen. Ron Johnson: "Corrupt Investigation Inside NIST...Molten Steel...Documentary Bravo 7"
First US Senator to blow the whistle on 9/11. "I spoke to Curt Weldon..."
Progress on getting a real 9/11 investigation keeps piling up. Our work is paying off big time. Skeptics in our own ranks are getting more and more silent.
AE911Truth reports:
Ron Johnson of Wisconsin will work with Weldon to get a new investigation
Another domino has fallen. And this is a big one.
For the first time, a sitting U.S. senator has publicly endorsed the position that World Trade Center Building 7 was brought down in a controlled demolition on September 11, 2001.
In a bombshell interview, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) told podcaster Benny Johnson that he became convinced that the government account of what brought the WTC towers down is false after talking with former congressman Curt Weldon and after watching the 9/11 documentary Calling Out Bravo-7.
Weldon is working with the 9/11 Truth Movement to convince the Trump administration to create a presidential commission to investigate 9/11. Benny Johnson did a previous video covering the interview that Weldon did recently with Tucker Carlson.
In his interview with Benny Johnson, Senator Johnson gave some examples of what he does not accept in the official story of 9/11:
“Start with Building 7,” he said. “I don’t know if you can find structural engineers other than the ones that had the corrupt investigation inside NIST that would say that thing didn’t come down in a controlled demolition.”
He mentioned the molten steel under the towers and questioned why evidence was quickly removed from the site.
“Who ordered the removal and the destruction of all that evidence, totally contrary to any other firefighter investigating procedures? Who ordered that? Who was in charge? I think there’s some basic information. Where’s all the documentation for the NIST investigation?”
“There are a host of questions I will be asking, quite honestly, now that my eyes have been opened up.”
Johnson says he’ll work with Weldon to expose the truth, which has been kept from the world.
“What actually happened on 9/11?” the senator asked. “What do we know, and what was covered up? My guess is that there is a whole lot that has been covered up in terms of what the American government knows about 9/11.”
