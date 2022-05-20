What is the dark underbelly of 9/11? Mark Gaffney takes us on the journey of his own journey down the rabbit hole of "Black 9/11".

Is there evidence of foreknowledge of the attacks? I.e., insider trading just before the 9/11 attacks?

Did the Securities & Exchange Commission really create a list of 38 suspect companies? What major financial corporations made the list?

What was the outcome of that investigation?

Were the put-option payouts actually made? to whom?

What other financial crimes occurred during and after the attacks? Which institutions were likely involved?

Which bank was implicated in the massive fails on Wall Street following 2001? Did the 9/11 Commission investigate?

Demands for auditing the Fed and Wall Street Banks grew in the mid-2000's. What were the obstacles vs. successes?

There has been numerous questions about the capabilities of the alleged hijackers in the attacks of 9/11. The Pentagon was targeted by Hani Hanjour. What problems are revealed by a deeper look into this hijacker?

********************

Our guest on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED! is Mark H. Gaffney - the author of Black 9/11: Money, Motive, and Technology, which documents the overwhelming evidence for insider trading in the days before 9/11, and other crimes of the US financial elite.

The book presents evidence that the technology to remotely access/control commercial jetliners already existed in 2001, and may have been used to fly the planes into the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

He has also written 5 other books, including The 9/11 Mystery Plane (2008) which documented the presence of two US Air Force command and control planes (designation: E-4B) in the skies of Washington DC during the 9/11 attacks.

Become a Member of RichardGage911

The E-4B is the world’s most advanced electronic platform.

In 2007, Mark’s seminal research shamed CNN into airing video footage of one of the E-4Bs filmed near the White House on 9/11, footage that had been gathering dust in the CNN archives for six years.

*****************

Black 9/11 is still in print and can be ordered at trineday.com or at Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Black-11-Money-Motive-Technology/dp/1634240812/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=mark+gaffney&qid=1652900934&s=books&sr=1-2

Mark’s latest book is Deep History and the Ages of Man (2022), available at Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Deep-History-Ages-Man-second-ebook/dp/B09SX9HZY1/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=mark+gaffney&qid=1652900934&s=books&sr=1-1

Learn More at RG911