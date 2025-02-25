The Philidelphia Phillies had one of their best players go from pro baseball to pro podcaster — which is great for the truth-tellers like RichardGage911 who he interviews, and the large audiences that he has generated. Besides being a great guy, Jeremy Slayden of JSlayUSA has a big heart for truth, and he’s not slowing down his big reveals any sooner than we are… which is NEVER — or at least not until humanity is provided a REAL 9/11 WTC investigation!

You’re in for an extra treat if you are an all-around truth seeker because this interview doesn’t cover 9/11 alone, but also the parallels with COVID-19 AND Gaza! Richard ALWAYS covers at least an overview of the explosive evidence in the destruction of the three World Trade Center Skyscrapers, but in this case, Jeremy wanted to hear it all — so you won’t be disappointed that you set time aside to educate yourself on some of the darkest false flag events inflicted on our country — as well as on Israel by its own leaders. The whole world has suffered from these major false flag “terrorist” events — so watch and share the video and wake up those around you!

Jeremy streamed this interview on his major X channel “X America New” yesterday, and it has already received over 15,000 views. Watch it now!

We so greatly appreciate you taking the time to check out our very eye-opening dive into these difficult truths.

