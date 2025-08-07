Riccardo Bosi, a brilliant speaker and truth teller, is the founder of the new political party, Australia One. He saw our work and just had to bring our presentation to his 34,000 followers on Rumble. And that’s exactly what you have here — an uninterrupted RichardGage911 presentation of the overwhelming irrefutable evidence of the controlled demolition of all 3 World Trade Center skyscrapers on 9/11:

