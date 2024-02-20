For the last six months I’ve been finding and saving a ton of gems to expose the Covid plandemic. Well, I received a call to do my upgraded Covid Parallels presentation from Scott Zimmerman of MagaScene.US, so I went to work on the PowerPoint and overhauled it in about 30 hours of hard work. It is 2 hours long and LOADED! And that’s without any of the World Trade Center Evidence! Watch it now on Rumble:

If you’ve been wondering why I veered into this forbidden subject, or are skeptical of the Covid Truth Movements findings, or are unwilling to look at the material because you have remained convinced of the official narrative, then I encourage you to step outside of your comfort zone and expose yourself to some startling new facts. But you might want to avoid it if you have taken the jab. I haven’t yet compiled the great set of solutions offered by many amazing doctors (such as Dr. Ana Mihalcea who recommends EDTA Chelation and Vitamin C via IV.)

Heads up: I have added investigative work from four independent darkfield microscopy researchers, who document very carefully self–forming nano-circuitry found not only in the “vaccines” but also in dental anesthesia of late! This is a shock to everyone who researches or reads about these findings. Prepare yourself. You can watch them self forming in real time on the included videos.

I owe a huge debt of gratitude to Kevin Ryan, 9/11 Researcher at DigWithin.net who originally discovered most of these parallels of 9/11 & Covid.

Samples from each of the 14 sections from my 2-hour video presentation:

1a. Foreknowledge: Drills

1b. Foreknowledge: Insider Trading

2. False Accounts by Officials

3. An Elusive Powerful Enemy

4. Creating a Climate of Fear

5. Propaganda Campaign by Government & Media

6. Abuse of Science

7. No Real Investigation

8. A Solution Far Worse Than the Original Problem

9. Censorship, Extreme Control of Information (Questioning not Allowed in Polite Society)

10. A Shifting Narrative

11 Serious Conflicts of Interest with Suspicious Financial Benefits for Insiders

12. Implementation of Draconian Policies and Surveillance

13. Foreknowledge: Predictive Programming

Conclusion snippets:

Well that was just a few snippets from the 2-hour presentation. You really need to watch the whole thing . It is mind blowing!

Keep the Parallels Coming!

Visit our Website!