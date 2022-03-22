Our guest on Richard Gage911:UNLEASHED! is the consummate 9/11 researcher Art Olivier, the former mayor of Bellflower, CA who couldn’t just wake up to the truth of 9/11 in 2006 - he had to write his own screenplay about it! The resulting 2012 fictional film connects the dots for us from our own set of well known contradictions and inadvertent exposures from the official narrative of the September 11th attacks.

The story starts several months earlier though with the planning of the 9/11 False Flag operation in the den of a New York billionaire from “The Council”. A CIA agent named Delgado, known for his success in clandestine operations in Pakistan, is summoned to get direction from his real boss who informs him of the operation to restore Iraqi oil profits to American and British firms. What follows is a fascinating portrayal of the line-up of familiar components of lexicon in the 9/11 Truth Movement - neatly tied together in this ambitious film made on a thrifty budget.

As a result of producing the 9/11 story you are not supposed to know, the US Department of Homeland Security placed him on the Terrorist Watchlist.

Art Olivier was the year-2000 Libertarian opponent to Dick Cheney for Vice President and was Arnold Schwarzenegger's 2006 opponent for governor! We’ll find out how his 9/11 research impacted his political life as well!