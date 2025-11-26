(This statement was provided on October 30 to AE911Truth board member Kamal Obeid, at his request, and will have meaning for you who already know that the CEO-transition there did not work out.)

Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth

A New Opportunity

1. Vision Statement:

a. We must bring about a new and unimpeachable 9/11 World Trade Center investigation, fueled by public demand, that results in justice for the 9/11 victims and their family members, as well as the exposure and prosecution of those actually responsible for the attacks.

b. Open the public mind to this all-important issue.

c. Deepen and expand the leadership of AE911Truth to regenerate its activities and image, inside and outside of the 9/11 Truth Movement, by bringing on to the Board of Directors a distinguished group of high-rise architects, structural and fire protection engineers, electrical and mechanical engineers, and explosive experts.

d. Greatly increase the number of 9/11 family members and firefighters calling for a new investigation into the destruction of all three World Trade Center skyscrapers.

2. Strategy:

a. Pursue projects that educate hundreds of millions about the destruction of the three WTC towers destroyed on 9/11 via interviews, speaking engagements, films, conferences, and podcasts.

b. Develop research projects that deepen the level of the WTC evidence for publication.

3. Mission:

a. Our Mission remains unchanged:

“Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth (AE911Truth) is a nonprofit organization of architects, engineers, and affiliates dedicated to establishing the truth about the events of September 11, 2001.



We pursue our mission by conducting research and educating the public about the scientific evidence related to the destruction of the three World Trade Center towers and by working with victims’ families and other activists to advocate for a new investigation, and by spotlighting other questions and anomalies about the overall 9/11 official story that we feel are valid, as well as any current events we feel are applicable to 9/11’s impact on society.



At the heart of our work is our deeply held conviction that establishing the truth is essential to achieving justice for the murder of nearly 3,000 people that day. Furthermore, we believe that an honest public accounting of 9/11 is the only way to bring about genuine and lasting change to the system that enabled this atrocity to take place and to the sweeping policies enacted in its aftermath.”

4. Organizational and Structure:

a. The volunteer COO, Gail Gage, and volunteer staff, if any, report to the CEO, Richard Gage. The COO will receive a $500/month stipend.

b. The volunteer CEO, Richard Gage, reports to the Board of Directors and will receive a $1,000/month stipend.

c. The Board of Directors will be predominantly architects and engineers, and will comply with the AE911Truth Non-Profit Corporation Bylaws, and set policy for the organization. The Board meets once per month, and more often when necessary.

5. Immediate Priorities:

a. Upgrade the existing website to the new WordPress format so that authorized volunteers can maintain and post on it.

b. We also must focus on our 3,600 A/E Petition signers again. There’s a lot to accomplish with them, but the first order of business is a major project to rebuild the functionality of the “Sign the Petition” page.

c. Actually, there are many more petition signers now, but that page of the website has been broken for quite some time, and can only be fixed by building a whole new program. And that’s something our volunteer supporters will help us with.

d. Convert the Network-for-Good email operation over to Mail Poet on WordPress – to save $250/month.

e. Convert the Network-for-Good donor collection function over to Donorbox – to save another $250/month.

f. Publish the recent and upcoming interviews and speaking engagements of Richard Gage, AIA, Architect on a frequent basis.

g. Coordinate more closely with activists and their groups in the 9/11 Truth Movement – such as:

i. 9/11 War Room weekly meetings

ii. 9/11 and other Deep State Crimes - monthly conference call

iii. International 9/11 monthly conference call

iv. Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry

h. We will support the effort to complete and distribute the film series 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom, in which many of the board members appear as expert witnesses, and which is intended for a Special Grand Jury Investigation.

i. We will support the effort inspired by Sen. Ron Johnson, Chair of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, to document and compile our best evidence of the destruction of the three WTC high-rises on 9/11. This is a monumental task that will create several hundred pages of scientific forensic evidence, eyewitness testimony, and documentary films, which will be coordinated in several volumes along with the work of other researchers hosting irrefutable evidence in the overall 9/11 Truth Movement. This project anticipates a set of Senate Hearings in 2026 which has been offered by the Senator. This could be the single most important set of events of our 20-year AE911Truth history!

6. Future Projects

a. Start a new podcast: “The AE911Truth Podcast! “

b. Create a Computer Model of the WTC Twin Towers, providing visual and mathematical proof of the explosive demolition of the Towers.

c. Publish many unique articles with research, such as “Did Planes Hit the Twin Towers” (dispelling common myths that they didn’t).

d. Host semi-annual educational online conferences with various experts on different topics

e. Sponsor the 9/11 Truth conference on the 25th Anniversary.

f. Determine feasibility, and participate in, the mega-plan for change at the societal level with Kristen Gasparini –

to use Building 7 as a fulcrum for developing mass public awareness by working with thought leaders who are, or may be, friendly to the truth about 9/11, and who are willing to speak about it and take action.

7. Communication and Outreach

a. Minimum weekly communications to our supporters via email, and posts on all social media sites

i. Communication from our supporters by website, contact form, email, and comments on articles via the website

b. Outreach to the public at major conferences (with our evidence booth), radio interviews, and speaking engagements.

8. Fundraising

a. The CEO and the COO are responsible for meeting the expenses of AE911Truth. Currently, there is an imminent need to raise funds upon our transition to our new leadership. Our big transition announcement concludes by requesting $15K in funds to “support the transition and beef up our infrastructure”. This will also help pay for the current liabilities, including payments to the outgoing Executive Director and webmaster.

b. The new projects mentioned in #5 and #6 above will have fundraising campaigns associated with them. We have learned much from our previous fundraising consultants and will continue to follow the advice provided.

9. Long Term Goals:

a. Our ultimate goal is a real, unimpeachable 9/11 investigation. This won’t happen until the Public is educated en masse.

b. We need more trained 9/11 evidence speakers in order to duplicate our efforts – so we’ll need to re-commit to training them – similar to the recent AE911Truth “Project Due Diligence” program.

c. Educate and bring the 9/11 family members to 9/11 truth awareness, so we must reach out to them.

d. Work closely with Raul Angulo, Erik Lawyer, Chris Gioya, and other firefighters to help increase their ranks and visibility considerably.

e. Take maximum advantage of the Overton window shift provided by Sen. Johnson, Tucker Carlson, Bret Weinstein, Clayton Morris, Jimmy Dore, Ian Carrol, and others speaking out now about 9/11 – in order to reach hundreds of millions worldwide.

f. Work with Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry (on whose board I also sit) in order to get more FOIA requests submitted to government agencies for missing documents regarding the WTC and the Pentagon, i.e. about Ace Elevator, the missing Pentagon videos, etc.

g. Expose the truth and myth regarding the Shanksville plane crash, in an online conference with invited experts.

h. We might develop a new publicity campaign, “No more False Flag Ops / No more wars”

i. Educate the public about False Flag Ops, so that the public becomes able to call them out in real time – not years later like 9/11, Covid, Gaza, etc.

i. Retire Richard Gage at 80 – after the new 9/11 investigation!

j. We need to complete the book that Richard Gage has started –

i. “The story”

ii. “The evidence”

10. Closing Thoughts

a. AE911Truth may be the single best hope in the world for exposing 9/11, and for supporting the well-known, but few, podcasters who are beginning to speak out. This is required in order to wake up the public and save our country from the totalitarian nightmare in which it has already become partially submerged. It’s ‘all hands on deck’ for the 9/11 Truth Movement, and we are the recognized leader of it. It’s time again to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps and go to work. We need to put our heads together and creatively think about how to make the best of the above projects happen – and carry out that work effectively. We are stepping up, again, to do our part. Will you do yours?