You now have a mission. Your local firefighters need you:

We've never had a better shot at 9/11 Truth, Justice, and Transparency than right now! We’ve been dealt the right cards, and it's time to move.

Those of us who have spent many years in the 9/11 Truth Movement recognize that. We are now calling on YOU to join us. It’s ALL HANDS ON DECK! We act together with one goal in mind — to HELP the FIREFIGHTERS during this 3-week campaign of 9/11 Action.

The recently formed Congressional Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, led by representatives Paulina Luna and James Comer, is already a big step in the right direction, BUT relying on Congress alone would be naive.

The second major effort, later this summer, will be the new Congressional Taskforce focused on 9/11.

If you've been following the 9/11 Truth Movement updates since early 2025, you already know that former Congressman and firefighter Captain Curt Weldon has begun a powerful initiative of his own to call for a full Presidential Commission on 9/11.

Learn more about the history of our new Action Campaign at AE911Truth.

Driven initially by his personal uncovering of the operation called Able Danger, he has now joined forces with core engineers, architects, scientists, and advocates of the 9/11 Truth Movement to deliver to the White House the key findings that contradict the official 9/11 narrative, summarized in the collaborative WTC evidence document Presidential Commission on 9/11.

Don’t miss this wide-ranging fiery discussion by former Congressman Curt Weldon, who touched on the World Trade Center discussion along with his other 9/11 reveals.

9/11 firebrand Congressman Curt Weldon made his case for a new 9/11 investigation on "Redacted" and "Jimmy Dore" and is heading to Tucker Carlson this week!

Most critically, this document is being supported by some of the top names in the firefighting and fire protection industry hierarchy. That alone should encourage any firefighter who has been staying quiet so as not to break the brotherhood's code of silence. We are encouraging them to come out and add their name to the rapidly growing list of supporters.

To that end, however, the firefighters must become aware of our efforts with Curt Weldon — and this we cannot do without your help.

Take these steps during this 3-week action campaign:

STEP 1: Visit 911Legacy.org

We've made it easy for you to get involved. We’ve created this website that gives you all the tools you need, including the 9-page document of WTC evidence, “Presidential Commission on 9/11.”

STEP 2: If emailing…

To Firehouses:

· Download the low-res document for this purpose.

· Copy the pre-written letter to firefighters and paste it into an email.

· Attach the letter and document to your email.

· Send to the firehouses in your area whose email addresses you can find.

To your Congressional Representatives:

· Copy the pre-written letter to Congress.

· Go to democracy.io.

· Enter your contact info. This will automatically open up a contact form to your own elected representatives.

· Paste the letter to Congressional Rep. into the form and submit. (Select a topic: make it Civil Rights, Crime and Law, or Government Operations.)

STEP 3: If snail-mailing…

To firehouses:

· Download and print the “Presidential Commission on 9/11” hi-res document made for printing.

· Copy the pre-written “letter to firefighters” and paste it into a Word document to print out.

· Stuff both into an envelope (stamps needed).

· Mail to firehouses in your area.

To your Congressional Representatives:

· Download and print the “Presidential Commission on 9/11” hi-res document made for printing.

· Copy the pre-written “letter to Congress” and paste it into a Word document and print it out.

· Stuff both into an envelope.

· Use FedEx or UPS for mailing to Congress (government safety procedures will hold back any regular piece of mail for a long time), and mail.

STEP 4: If visiting firehouses in person…

· Download and print the hi-res “Presidential Commission on 9/11” document made for printing.

· Copy the pre-written “letter to firefighters” and paste it into a Word document and print it.

· Visit firehouses in your area and leave the information with a firefighter. Make sure to introduce yourself as someone who volunteers for a firefighter organization (Protecting All Protectors Alliance) and would like to leave them some important information about an initiative from Curt Weldon, former fire chief and congressman, that they should know about.

However you choose to deliver the letter, we urge you to get involved — THIS WEEK! We cannot overemphasize how critical every single letter is. The entire effort depends on the support of firefighters. Without them, there’s no pressure and no reason for the President to act. Without them, the rest will be in vain.

We'd love to hear about your progress and answer any questions you may have.

We also invite you to join us on our weekly podcast, the “9/11 War Room,” where we meet every Sunday at 5 pm Eastern. Visit 911warroom.com to connect with us via Zoom. We — Gene Laratonda and I — cover 9/11 news, strategy, and activism every week. We can help you be successful with 9/11 actions like this one, but you are free to simply join and listen in.

Everyone is welcome — whether you've been at it for twenty years, for a few months, or just a couple of days.

All you need is a desire to help expose 9/11 Truth.