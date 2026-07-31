Here are 6 minutes about 2 events that just might change your life. (It did mine!)

Alex Newman, award-winning international journalist, author, educator, and the founder and CEO of Liberty Sentinel Media, hosts The Sentinel Report and has written extensively for The New American.

He wanted the latest and best, and we gave it to him. This is the 25th anniversary of 9/11, and this community of truth is hot on the trail of justice — with some major players coming out in full force. I told Alex about Turning the Tide 9/11, the historic 4-day conference that has drawn some very famous people to New York to speak on behalf of 9/11 Truth.

We talked about Roger Waters of Pink Floyd fame supporting a UK inquest into the murder of Matt Campbell’s brother Geoff, Epstein investigator Nick Bryant, comedian and activist Jimmy Dore, the host of the DarkHorse Podcast, Bret Weinstein, and two dozen other awesome speakers (including myself!) all of whom you can not only see in New York City on September 10-13, but can also meet, personally, with your VIP ticket!

Can’t swing the $911 for your VIP ticket? Well, TODAY IS THE LAST DAY FOR EARLY BIRD TICKETS. $125 GETS YOU IN THE DOOR for 4 days of 9/11 truth and insight into the deep state.

Can’t make it to New York? We’ve got you covered! The entire 4 days will be livestreamed to everyone for FREE! Stand by for details, but please donate what you can. Even if we sell all 600 seats, we’ll still need $30K to make this event happen. Yes, it’s expensive, and YOU can help!

Donate to Turning The Tide!

Just six weeks away, TURNING THE TIDE 2026 hosts four energizing days of live presentations, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and grassroots actions.

You won’t want to miss this extraordinary lineup of voices from the 9/11 Truth movement, independent media, and related causes — some who have joined the fight in recent years, others who have dedicated nearly a quarter century to the pursuit of 9/11 truth and accountability.



The conference will also feature the world premiere of “The Responders: Breaking the Silence,” a feature-length documentary chronicling the experiences of several 9/11 first responders and family members on September 11, 2001, and their pursuit of truth and justice in the years that followed.

Set in El Museo del Barrio, directly across from New York City’s iconic Central Park, TURNING THE TIDE 2026 will provide a unique opportunity to reflect on the challenges and achievements of the past quarter-century and connect with fellow truth-seekers from around the world.

Imagine being with old friends and meeting new ones in this magical historic theater holding 600 other truth-focused, heart-filled people. This 4-day eye-opening and mind-bending event will be filled with powerful messages by speakers who are changing society’s Overton Window — waking people up to the Deep State slavery system, and to who we really are.



STAY WITH US!

If you’re traveling to New York, we’ve secured an affordable group rate at the Aloft Harlem for all of us. It’s a short drive from El Museo del Barrio, the conference venue. Rooms are $255/night for kings and $270/night for double queens, but availability is limited, and that discounted rate expires August 16.



For those flying in, LaGuardia is the closest airport to both the Aloft Harlem and the conference itself.



Don’t miss your chance to be part of this landmark event. Get your Early Bird tickets by July 31, book your hotel room soon, and join us for the 25th anniversary of 9/11 this September!

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