If you missed our recent big announcement, let me bring it home for you!

AE911Truth and RichardGage911 Partner to bring 9/11 Truth onto the world stage!

How?! We must hire a top-tier PR specialist — and we found the right one. She has already booked us on 2 mainstream radio shows and 2 very large alternate media shows — and we haven’t even signed the contract yet!

You can write a big check too — it’s tax deductible!

Her high-strung team is at the gate chomping at the bit. We had to slow them down until we heard back from the rest of you who haven’t had a chance to donate yet. We’ve almost raised enough for the first month. We need to hear from ALL of you — before May 1! We are racing against the clock here folks!

Donate to the Big 9/11 PR Push!

Don’t hold back at a time like this! Last week, 12 million people watched former Congressman Curt Weldon speak the truth about 9/11 on the Tucker Carlson show — calling for a new historic Presidential Commission to investigate the explosive destruction of the 3 World Trade Center towers!

Don't Hold Back Guys!

On top of that, Sen. Ron Johnson made history, speaking of “Molten Metal,” ”Controlled Demolition,” “NIST Corruption,” “New 9/11 Investigation” — becoming the first Senator to stand for the 9/11 Truth Movement. Did I forget to mention the recent 9/11 breakthroughs with Russell Brand and Jimmy Dore?!

Vote for 9/11 Truth with your $$

Your contribution to our historic combined effort may indeed propel the RG911/AE911 BIG MESSAGE onto the world stage, where people are more ready than ever to hear and digest the 9/11 WTC FACTS. This visibility is also critical to building the public support that Curt Weldon needs for his Presidential Commission on 9/11 project to succeed — and also for Rep. Luna’s Congressional Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets which includes 9/11! And indeed as well for Sen. Ron Johnson, Chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, who indicated on The Benny Show that he will also have 9/11 hearings in the Senate. When has this constellation of events ever come to pass before?!

Don't Let it Slip Past Us!

This is the strongest momentum the movement has ever seen — and it is the closest we’ve come to breaking through in government circles and the media.

Now is the time to give it everything we’ve got!

Let’s all come together and combine the biggest ships in the 9/11 Truth Movement into a mighty armada to blast forward into the public consciousness!

"OK...I'm On-Board!"

Help us take the truth to millions more. Get our Architect/Engineer duo, Richard Gage and Kamal Obeid in front of the nation.

LET’S MAKE HISTORY TOGETHER!

Most Sincerely,

Your Powerful Unified Team:

Richard & Gail — Kamal & Andy

P.S. Consider writing a check—it’s tax deductible!

Please make check out and mail to: