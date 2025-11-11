RichardGage911

RichardGage911

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Madhava Setty, MD's avatar
Madhava Setty, MD
Nov 12

Thank you for the transparency Richard.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Steve Devas's avatar
Steve Devas
Nov 11

I'm really sorry to hear this. I was so excited you were back that I wrote a whole Substack about it:

Richard Gage & Ron Johnson • From 9/11 to Matadors of MATA

Making America Truthful Again

https://fearlessarts.substack.com/p/richard-gage-and-ron-johnson-from

I saw a great future and came up with MATA — Make America Truthful Again.

We really need a powerful force to get the word out on Capitol Hill. With some good people already in place, e.g. Senators Ron Johnson and Rand Paul, if the right conditions align it might just be possible to get a Congressional Commission and Grand Jury to investigate the crime of Nine Eleven. I go into more detail in the article, but if we got MAHA, it might just be possible to get MATA.

I don't think there can be Truth in DC without getting to the bottom of 9/11.

Don't give up.

Blessings to you both

Steve

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard Gage, AIA, Architect
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture