The big announcement was made about Richard Gage as the returning CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. Everything was going well. What happened?

We are just as confused as you are, and you deserve an honest explanation.

Most unfortunately, the two current AE911Truth Board Members with voting power have not honored the agreements made with us during the last month and a half since they invited us to take the helm again at AE911Truth.

I have explained this scenario in greater detail in this video, which was made last Sunday on the weekly 9/11 War Room conference call:

Here’s a quick summary: One of the two remaining board members failed to step down from the board as agreed to before the new board assembled. There were multiple conversations about this, as well as a published list of new board members, without this board member’s name on it, posted on the website and front page article, which the other board member—the chairman of the board—and I worked on together for weeks:

Many of our new board members, including Gail and me, wanted to start with a clean slate. When the board member was reminded that we needed her to resign from the board before the new board met, and if not, that she would be removed when they met, we were informed by the chairman that there is a standing AE911Truth policy of a 60-day probationary period before any new board member can vote. This was presented to us only at the last moment.

Additionally, we were assured by the chairman that in their previous Friday board meeting, in which they installed me and Gail as board members, that we were also approved as CEO and COO. However, later on Saturday, the chairman denied that we were assigned those positions. So now we were left with no authority and no voting rights for two months, as well as the possibility of not being approved at the end of that period, and therefore subject to removal at their whim. We had big plans right out of the gate for which we needed that authority, control, and assured longevity—for both of us as well as our new board members.

In the midst of all of this, the other new board members were also successfully installed, again without voting rights for 60 days. While we would retain having liability for whatever is done at AE911Truth, we would have no way to actively protect the interests of the organization, the public, or ourselves without the right to vote. This, of course, was not acceptable to us, nor was it legal. We have researched this unusual board policy (which I myself mistakenly voted for as a previous board member in 2016) and found it missing from AE911Truth bylaws as well as contrary to US and California nonprofit law as well, for the above-stated reasons.

So, after all of the above, we let the chairman know on Sunday night that we are bowing out of the transition—because we don’t have the time, resources, or energy to engage in a legal battle.

What we need before resuming the AE911Truth transition process:

The installation of us as Board members with immediate voting rights at a Board meeting at which we are present, with the officer assignments of Richard and Gail Gage as CEO and COO. The installation of the new team of board members with immediate voting rights. The rescinding of the illegal 60-day probationary board member policy. The removal of the current chairman from the office of chairman of the board (so that I can preside over the meetings). The speedy resignation of the other Board member (who has stated that they don’t have time or interest in running the organization, yet won’t step down). The turning over, once again, of all the login credentials (passwords, usernames, emails) to all of the software and social media platforms that AE911Truth has been using over the last 5 years, including Facebook with half a million followers. A prompt response to all questions and requests for documents, such as meeting minutes (requested several times but not provided).

We are not seeking to trash the AE911Truth organization or anyone there, but we feel that public accountability is needed. This was a major event in the 9/11 Truth Movement, which was announced with much fanfare on both sides, and it failed. We thought that you had the right to know the very basic details, as supporters of our work for many weeks, months, and years. And with that knowledge, we hope that you will send out your positive thoughts and prayers for the best resolution of this impasse for all parties concerned.

Thank you!

Richard and Gail Gage

Please Continue to Support RG911!