Able Danger Whistleblower Lt. Col. Anthony Shaffer Joins Formidable Speaker List at ‘Turning the Tide’ 9/11 Conference
Pentagon’s Data-mining Programs Tracked Al Qaeda / Forced to Shut Down
RichardGage911 is proud to announce that retired US Army Lt. Col. Anthony Shaffer — a former DIA intelligence officer and Able Danger whistleblower — has joined the lineup for the 9/11 truth conference Turning the Tide 2025, being held September 10 – 12 in Washington, DC.
Shaffer is known for disclosing to Congress and the 9/11 Commission the Pentagon’s data-mining program Able Danger and the US government’s corrupt destruction of its incendiary findings. He will share the stage with an extraordinary cross-partisan roster that includes US Senator Ron Johnson, former Reps. Dennis Kucinich and Curt Weldon, former CIA officer John Kiriakou, family members of 9/11 victims, and many more.
Speaker Line-up
Wednesday, Sept. 10, 5:00 – 10:00 PM
New Evidence & Analysis
Madhava Setty, Science Advisor, IC911
Richard Gage, AIA, Architect
Ted Walter, Executive Director, IC911
Jon Cole, PE, Civil Engineer
US Senator Ron Johnson
Dr. Piers Robinson, Research Director, IC911
Dr. Aaron Good, American Exception
Sandra and Gene Laratonda, 9/11 WarRoom
Thursday, Sept. 11, 5:00 – 10:00 PM
Words of Reflection & Moral Courage
Rev. Frank Morales, retired pastor of St. Mark’s Church, NYC
Matt Campbell, brother of 9/11 victim Geoff Campbell
Bob McIlvaine, father of 9/11 victim Bobby McIlvaine
Bill Brinnier, architect, best friend of 9/11 victim Frank De Martini
Erik Lawyer, founder of Firefighters for 9/11 Truth
Mick Harrison, Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry
Curt Weldon, former US congressman
Anthony Shaffer, former Able Danger Analyst
Dennis Kucinich, former US congressman
John Kiriakou, former CIA officer and whistleblower
Jason Bermas, talk show host and documentary filmmaker
Friday, Sept. 12, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Pentagon Discussion & Unified Call for Disclosure
Dr. Piers Robinson, Research Director, IC911
Mick Harrison, Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry
Xander Arena, PentagonTruth.org
Craig McKee, Truth and Shadows
Barbara Honegger, Independent Researcher
David Chandler, Scientists for 9/11 Truth
