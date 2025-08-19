RichardGage911 is proud to announce that retired US Army Lt. Col. Anthony Shaffer — a former DIA intelligence officer and Able Danger whistleblower — has joined the lineup for the 9/11 truth conference Turning the Tide 2025, being held September 10 – 12 in Washington, DC.

Reserve your tickets before the Aug. 25 early bird deadline — or donate to make the livestream possible!

Shaffer is known for disclosing to Congress and the 9/11 Commission the Pentagon’s data-mining program Able Danger and the US government’s corrupt destruction of its incendiary findings. He will share the stage with an extraordinary cross-partisan roster that includes US Senator Ron Johnson, former Reps. Dennis Kucinich and Curt Weldon, former CIA officer John Kiriakou, family members of 9/11 victims, and many more.





Join us in person by reserving your seat today. Or, if you’re watching from home, please chip in to help us deliver a free, professional livestream to millions of people on Redacted. We must raise $10,000, and a suggested $25 donation from 400 supporters will get us there. All sessions will be archived for later viewing.

Speaker Line-up

Wednesday, Sept. 10, 5:00 – 10:00 PM

New Evidence & Analysis

Madhava Setty, Science Advisor, IC911

Richard Gage, AIA, Architect

Ted Walter, Executive Director, IC911

Jon Cole, PE, Civil Engineer

US Senator Ron Johnson

Dr. Piers Robinson, Research Director, IC911

Dr. Aaron Good, American Exception

Sandra and Gene Laratonda, 9/11 WarRoom

Thursday, Sept. 11, 5:00 – 10:00 PM

Words of Reflection & Moral Courage

Rev. Frank Morales, retired pastor of St. Mark’s Church, NYC

Matt Campbell, brother of 9/11 victim Geoff Campbell

Bob McIlvaine, father of 9/11 victim Bobby McIlvaine

Bill Brinnier, architect, best friend of 9/11 victim Frank De Martini

Erik Lawyer, founder of Firefighters for 9/11 Truth

Mick Harrison, Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry

Curt Weldon, former US congressman

Anthony Shaffer, former Able Danger Analyst

Dennis Kucinich, former US congressman

John Kiriakou, former CIA officer and whistleblower

Jason Bermas, talk show host and documentary filmmaker

Friday, Sept. 12, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Pentagon Discussion & Unified Call for Disclosure

Dr. Piers Robinson, Research Director, IC911

Mick Harrison, Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry

Xander Arena, PentagonTruth.org

Craig McKee, Truth and Shadows

Barbara Honegger, Independent Researcher

David Chandler, Scientists for 9/11 Truth



Get your tickets or donate now to help pack the hall and bring this pivotal event to a global audience!

